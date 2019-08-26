MyoKardia Announces Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2019

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced the presentation of three abstracts at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress taking place August 31 – September 4, 2019 in Paris, France. Among the highlights of the data being presented are 36-week safety and efficacy data from the PIONEER open-label extension (PIONEER-OLE) study.



A list of planned MyoKardia presentations is detailed below:

Saturday, August 31

Advances in Science Session: Novel Therapeutic Targets in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CEST

Oral Presentation: Long-term safety and effectiveness of mavacamten in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) patients (pts): update from PIONEER open-label extension (PIONEER-OLE) study (#228)

Lead author: Andrew Wang, M.D., Duke University, Durham, NC

Monday, September 2

Poster Session 5: Mechanisms Underlying Pharmacotherapy

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CEST

POSTER: Acute Cardio-Selective Functional Modulation via a Small-Molecule Direct Myosin-Attenuator (MYK-581) Preserves Diaphragmatic Function in vivo: Comparison versus Disopyramide (#P4465)

Lead author: Carlos del Rio, Ph.D., MyoKardia, Inc., South San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, September 3

Poster Session 7: Heart Failure Basic Science

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CEST

POSTER: Impact of left-ventricular hemodynamics on treadmill exercise intolerance in conscious rats: Pilot evaluation in animals with diastolic dysfunction (#P6341)

Lead author: Brian Ferguson, Ph.D., MyoKardia, Inc., South San Francisco, CA

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the development of small molecule therapeutics aimed at the muscle proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction and underlying diseases of systolic and diastolic dysfunction. MyoKardia applies a precision medicine approach to develop its therapeutic candidates for patient populations with shared characteristics, such as causal genetic mutations or disease subtypes. MyoKardia has discovered a pipeline of product candidates directed at diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461) in Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM); MYK-491 in Phase 2 for patients with stable heart failure; and MYK-224, in Phase 1 development for HCM.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts Michelle Corral Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations MyoKardia, Inc. 650-351-4690 ir@myokardia.com Hannah Deresiewicz (investors) Stern Investor Relations, Inc. 212-362-1200 hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com Steven Cooper (media) Edelman 415-486-3264 steven.cooper@edelman.com



