United States Biopower Market Report, 2019-2030 - Renewable Energy Expected to Double Its Share in the Country's Power Mix by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopower in the United States, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 - Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research details renewable power market outlook in the US (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030.



The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US bipower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biopower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Scope



A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview on the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

Detailed overview of the US Bio power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming Bio projects.

Deal analysis of the US Biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of Bio power sources.

Major Contracts and Collaborations related to bio power sector in the US.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the US biopower market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biopower market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Topics Covered



1 List of Tables & Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal energy will continue to remain the dominant energy source in US

2.3 Renewable energy is expected to double its share in the country's power mix by 2030

2.4 Biopower holds a significant share in the renewable power energy capacity mix in 2018



3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Biopower Market, Technology Analysis

3.4 Report Guidance



4 Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United States, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030



5 Renewable Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

5.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Overview

5.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030



6 Biopower Market, United States

6.1 Biopower Market, United States, Overview

6.2 Biopower Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

6.3 Biopower Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

6.4 Biopower Market, US, Market Size, 2010-2025

6.5 Biopower Market, United States, Project Based Analysis, 2018

6.6 Biopower Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2018



7 Power Market, United States, Regulatory Scenario

7.1 Overview

7.2 Federal Initiatives

7.3 Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

7.4 Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

7.5 Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels

7.6 Common State-Level Incentives

7.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Florida

7.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, California

7.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, North Carolina

7.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Texas

7.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New York

7.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Virginia

7.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Washington

7.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Michigan

7.15 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Maine

7.16 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alabama



8 Biopower Market, United States, Company Profiles

8.1 Company Snapshot: Virginia Electric and Power Company

8.2 Company Snapshot: Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County

8.3 Company Snapshot: Sappi Fine Paper North America

8.4 Company Snapshot: International Paper Company

8.5 Company Snapshot: Hawaiian Electric Co Inc

8.6 Company Snapshot: Capital Power Corporation

8.7 Company Snapshot: Austin Energy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zyrle

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.