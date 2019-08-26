VMware Delivers a Hybrid Cloud Platform Powering Next-Generation Hybrid IT

New innovations help organizations migrate, modernize and manage workloads across clouds, data centers, and edge locations with consistent hybrid cloud infrastructure and operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld U.S. 2019 – Today at VMworld 2019, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) introduced new and expanded cloud offerings that will help customers meet the unique needs of traditional and modern applications. VMware empowers IT operators, developers, desktop administrators, and security professionals with the company’s hybrid cloud platform to build, run, and manage workloads on a consistent infrastructure across their data center, public cloud, or edge infrastructure of choice. With a hybrid cloud platform enabled by VMware, customers can migrate and modernize applications across clouds, data centers, and edge locations, while simplifying cloud planning, deployment, costs and ongoing operations.



Hybrid cloud is the new standard for the enterprise, with nearly two-thirds of cloud buyers seeking a cloud model that spans the datacenter, cloud and edge. (Source: VMware Cloud Journey study, 2018). Increasingly IT organizations are turning to hybrid cloud to deliver the optimal environment for all their applications. Hybrid cloud is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to leverage nearly infinite resources across the data center, cloud and edge. Businesses can now run workloads where they need to, move workloads seamlessly, tap into resources globally and deliver the capabilities needed for new and existing applications. All this can be done without the cost, effort or risk of refactoring applications. This new de facto architecture for hybrid IT is only possible through consistent infrastructure – compute, storage and networking – and consistent operations.

VMware Cloud unlocks the future of hybrid IT and helps customers meet application needs by delivering the hybrid cloud as a platform. VMware uniquely enables a consistent hybrid cloud platform spanning all major public clouds – AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud – and more than 60 VMware Cloud Verified partners worldwide. More than 70 million workloads run on VMware. Of these, 10 million are in the cloud. These are running in more than 10,000 data centers run by VMware Cloud providers.

“Hybrid cloud is giving every organization the power to drive their businesses today, and the freedom to access incredible innovation for the future,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and services, VMware. “No other vendor spans the hybrid cloud as broadly or as comprehensively as VMware. Our hybrid cloud platform is resonating strongly with customers and these innovations will further accelerate our cloud leadership, as we deliver an unparalleled level of consistent infrastructure and operations, from the data center to the cloud to the edge.”

Consistent Hybrid Cloud Operations

VMware Hybrid Cloud Operations simplify the way customers manage systems and applications through automation, cost management, compliance, resource governance, security and visibility. New advancements in VMware Hybrid Cloud Operations include:

Self-Driving Operations: As customers deploy applications across hybrid clouds, critical operational tasks such as capacity planning, performance management, troubleshooting and enabling compliance to become challenging. VMware vRealize Operations 8.0 is optimized for the new world of hybrid cloud operations. It will deliver new and enhanced capabilities for self-driving hybrid cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) operations as well as multi-cloud monitoring. The latest release will deliver Intent-Driven continuous performance optimization, more efficient capacity management, intelligent remediation and integrated compliance and configuration. These capabilities will enable customers to manage multiple cloud resources and applications with the same software that they use to manage their datacenter. VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, a SaaS offering, is now in Tech Preview.



Consistent Cloud Infrastructure Across Data Center, Cloud and Edge

VMware Cloud Foundation enables a hybrid cloud platform that spans all major public clouds – AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud – and more than 60 VMware Cloud Verified partners worldwide. Today, VMware is announcing:

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC: VMware Cloud on Dell EMC provides simple, more secure and scalable infrastructure delivered as-a-service to customers’ on-premises data center and edge locations, this co-engineered offering from VMware and Dell Technologies is now available in the U.S. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is core to the Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service solution, unveiled at Dell Technologies World 2019. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC consists of VMware’s high-performance compute, storage and networking software powered by VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX tightly integrated with Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, and delivered as a service. The cloud service is fully managed by VMware and combines public cloud simplicity, agility and economics with the security, control and performance of on-premises infrastructure.



Customer Commentary

8x8 Inc. is a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions for all sized businesses. Dejan Deklich, chief product officer at 8x8 said, “The Wavefront platform provides unparalleled visibility across all cloud microservices helping hundreds of developers become more productive focusing on innovation, while enabling 8x8 to deliver exceptional SLAs and ensure customers receive the highest quality of service.”

Boys Town is an American institution that has helped tens of thousands of at-risk young people over the course of its 100+ year history. Ryan Metcalf, Director of System Operations at Boys Town said, “Boys Town is in the process of moving to a DevOps type of environment, and we’re building that largely on VMware. We want server and storage infrastructure to be very easily deployable, so we’re automating as much as we can. vRealize Suite Enterprise gives us a great foundation for DevOps and automation.”

Cerner has a broad range of services that enables organizations to form a relationship designed to help them receive great value from their solutions. Vic Barra, lead architect, vSphere Platform at Cerner said, “We leverage a full automation platform powered by VMware vRealize Suite to help modernize everything we do and better serve our customers. VMware vRealize Suite easily integrated into our multi-cloud strategy and reduced costs and risk, all while helping us achieve our goal of modernizing everything we do in the data center. VMware allowed us to provide to our developers, a team of over 1,000, to produce faster, more secure solutions for our clients. In an industry where our clients are literally saving lives, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to help us provide more secure, efficient, and reliable solutions.”

Cox Automotive is a leading provider of products and services that span the global automotive ecosystem. Jason Cornell, Senior Cloud Manager, Cox Automotive said, “CloudHealth by VMware has helped us be agile and innovative by testing new ideas with limited investment. Our environment includes both data centers and the public cloud, but what we really want to focus on are our products, services, and clients. CloudHealth provides us with a consolidated view that puts everyone on the same page for things like cost estimates. We benefit from improved accuracy and less confusion – and as a result are able to efficiently model on-premises workloads for migration while freeing up employee time to focus on core operations.”

GILAI is an IT service provider to Switzerland’s disability benefits agencies, serving more than 80 percent of the country’s market. GILAI CIO, Sandro Lensi said, “Our customers can’t afford to be out of action for a day – they serve the country’s most vulnerable citizens. With VMware vRealize, we not only have increased overall availability, but built a secure network across our multi-cloud environments. When dealing with healthcare and personal data, this is of the utmost importance. My team is also working more efficiently on tasks that benefit our customers, rather than managing and maintaining our infrastructure. When dealing with a public service, efficiency, reliability and simplicity matter. We were able to achieve this with VMware.”

SugarCreek manufactures brandworthy food solutions for the nation's largest and best-known brands. Todd Pugh, CIO, SugarCreek said, “VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is a game-changing solution that enables our organization to deliver a cloud model for our on-premises infrastructure. As an early beta customer, we have witnessed gains in both infrastructure capability, performance, and economics. We envision VMware Cloud on Dell EMC to power our most demanding applications while modernizing our infrastructure operating model.”

Availability

VMware vSphere 6.7 Update 3, VMware vSAN 6.7 Update 3, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, VMware Cloud Marketplace and the new Wavefront capabilities are available. VMware vRealize Operations 8.0, VMware vRealize Automation 8.0, VMware vRealize Suite 2019, CloudHealth Hybrid, and the updates to VMware Cloud on AWS will be available in Q3FY2020 which ends on November 1, 2019.

