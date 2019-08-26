InvisibleShield Announces Anti-Microbial Screen Protector

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Promotes Digital Wellness While Delivering Unbeatable Strength to Protect the Apple iPhone

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today introduced Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ with anti-microbial technology for the Apple iPhone X S , X S Max and X R . Smartphones go everywhere their users go and get dirty along the way causing them to harbor 10 times more bacteria than most toilets 1 according to a study by the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.



Glass Elite VisionGuard+ with anti-microbial technology promotes digital wellness by eliminating 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria on the device screen. The anti-microbial properties are infused in the glass, so they won’t wear away over time. Glass Elite VisionGuard+ also features Eyesafe® technology to safeguard eyes against the harmful effects of exposure to high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. These features, combined with InvisibleShield’s strongest screen protection technology to date which features ClearPrint™ technology that disperses oil from fingerprints, make Glass Elite VisionGuard+ a quadruple threat.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd273223-c9a8-4ffc-8cb2-680560b6d2ce

“Our smartphones are such a crucial fixture in our daily lives, but heightened use doesn’t come without risk,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Glass Elite VisionGuard+ with anti-microbial technology not only helps protect users’ screens from bacteria and germs that accumulate on our phones over time, but also protects user’s from HEV blue light. We’re incredibly proud to continue our quest of infusing the category with digital wellness solutions while still delivering our strongest protection from drops, dings and scratches.”

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ features InvisibleShield’s VisionGuard blue light filtration technology. Using a protective Eyesafe technology layer, the screen protector filters out harmful HEV blue light emissions while still preserving the true colors of the device screen. HEV blue light is a known contributor to digital eye strain, sleep disruption and blurred vision.

InvisibleShield’s latest offering also comes equipped with Glass Elite’s unbeatable heritage of extreme shatter protection, featuring tempered glass that is 4X stronger2 than traditional glass screen protectors. Glass Elite VisionGuard+ features reinforced edges, is engineered to prevent chipping, and offers a streamlined, beveled feel when handling the device. Exclusive to InvisibleShield Glass Elite, ClearPrint technology3 offers a revolutionary oil-dispersing treatment to break up fingerprint oil, allowing light to pass through, making fingerprints and smudges virtually invisible to the eye.

Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for the Apple iPhone XS/X, XS Max, and XR is now available at InvisibleShield.com for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device4. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.5 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1 Source: Time.com, 08/23/2017

2Source: Emtek Lab Testing, 11/9/2018

3ClearPrint™ technology is licensed from NBD Nanotechnologies

4Shipping and handling fees apply. See ZAGG.com for details.

5Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2016- Mar. 2019.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, ZAGG, Glass Elite, and VisionGuard are trademarks of ZAGG IP Holding Co., Inc. Healthe and EyeSafe are trademarks of Healthe LLC. Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s websites at ZAGG.com , mophie.com , Gear4.com , and BestHALO.com .

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Christina Rotar

949-438-1109

christina@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ with anti-microbial technology InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ with anti-microbial technology promotes digital wellness by eliminating 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria on the device screen. The anti-microbial properties are infused in the glass, so they won’t wear away over time.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.