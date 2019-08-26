SubioMed to be a Featured Presenter at the Medical Alley Innovation Summit in Minneapolis September 11-12, 2019

Two-Day Investment and Networking Event Will Feature 40 Pre-Screened Start-Up Medical Technology Companies Delivering 10-Minute Presentations

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it will be a featured presenter at the Medical Alley Innovation Summit in Minneapolis Minnesota September 11-12, 2019.



Medtech Strategist and Medical Alley have teamed up to host the third annual conference to provide candid insight on critical topics important to all stakeholders in the rapidly evolving global device marketplace. The two-day investment and networking event which will feature thought-leading guest speakers, plenary and panel sessions, and short presentations from 40 selected start-up medical technology companies.

Patrick Kullmann, SubioMed’s Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Medical Alley Innovation Summit is an excellent opportunity for the investment community and other collaborators to learn more about SubioMed. We look forward to presenting to over 250 top medical device venture capitalists and senior business development executives from Minnesota’s vibrant Medical Alley area and around the world.”

Kullmann went on to say, “We are very pleased with the fundraising and operating progress SubioMed has made to date. We anticipate building additional momentum through this presentation opportunity."

SubioMed is a Minnesota Angel Tax Accredited company, located in Bloomington, MN.

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Dr. Barry Butler. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).

For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.SubioMed.com .

About SubioMed

SubioMed intends to be a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing gait and balance. Biomechanics is the study of the mechanics of the living body, especially of the forces exerted by muscles and gravity on the skeletal structure.



CONTACT



Patrick Kullmann

Chief Executive Officer

info@subiomed.com

763-516-1029



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.