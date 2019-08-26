Itronics Reports a 62 Percent Increase in 2019 First Six Months' Sales

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO) an Innovative Greentech Fertilizer, Silver, and Mineral Producer, reported today that its first 6 months' sales were up 62 percent driven by a GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales increase of 63 percent and a 355 percent increase in silver bullion sales. The first 6 months' sales update and operations and technology progress report is under preparation and is expected to be published shortly.

“The sales growth achieved in the first half is expected to continue in the second half,” said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics’ President. “Our expanded GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales team is developing some exciting new field applications for the fertilizer that are expected to significantly expand fourth quarter sales and greatly reduce the seasonality of the business in coming years”.

The company’s Reno-Stead manufacturing facility is fully operational and was not affected by a fire that occurred recently at a nearby pallet manufacturing operation.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336



