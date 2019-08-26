Quest Announces Availability of New Foglight Evolve for Better IT Infrastructure Management Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

Upgraded product line simplifies the management of virtual resources and reduces infrastructure costs across on premise and public cloud environments



/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the release of its newly rebranded and repackaged Foglight Evolve, formerly known as Foglight for Virtualization. Available today from the Quest Data Protection business , Foglight Evolve takes a holistic and proactive approach to hybrid cloud management. A built in automation engine simplifies complex data center management by giving IT teams the power to maximize performance, minimize downtime, right size resources and predict future outcomes across hybrid cloud environments with more accuracy. The new enhancements offer simple licensing options to give customers greater functionality at a fraction of the cost and empower organizations to take advantage of rich, single pane of glass monitoring to reclaim resources, defer costs and reduce the risks associated with cloud migration. Foglight Evolve will be showcased this week at VMworld, August 25-29, in San Francisco, California, at Quest booth #239.

According to a recent report from independent IT analyst firm DCIG , more companies than ever plan to go “all-in” on the cloud using platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to host their applications. But as a company goes “all-in” on the cloud, it needs to re-examine some of its assumptions and processes as to how it will administer this new environment. In many instances, a company’s IT staff will find that it must manage a hybrid cloud environment for some time—perhaps even indefinitely.

Quest is addressing this need with the new Foglight Evolve and goes beyond simply enabling organizations to monitor and track each application’s usage of resources in the cloud. It spans both on-premises and cloud environments to provide companies with a holistic view into its applications, regardless of where they reside. IT teams gain a clear understanding of their hybrid environment usage pattern and can optimize resources with predictive analytics capabilities that reduce costs and allow organizations to plan for the future.

Foglight Evolve’s state-of-the-art product line introduces three new editions – that can work together or individually – and are designed specifically for the needs of customers. These include:

Foglight Evolve Cloud ensures easy monitoring and migration to Microsoft Azure and AWS public clouds and provides users with complete control of performance and associated costs. An ‘easy to migrate’ button takes the strain out of cloud migration and makes it simple to model and migrate VM workloads to Azure. This ability to plan takes the risk out of migration while ensuring organizations get the right performance in the cloud at the right cost, ensuring the business pays only for what it needs.

ensures easy monitoring and migration to Microsoft Azure and AWS public clouds and provides users with complete control of performance and associated costs. An ‘easy to migrate’ button takes the strain out of cloud migration and makes it simple to model and migrate VM workloads to Azure. This ability to plan takes the risk out of migration while ensuring organizations get the right performance in the cloud at the right cost, ensuring the business pays only for what it needs. Foglight Evolve Operate makes it easy for organizations to remove waste, reclaim under-used resources, and optimize resource allocations to successfully plan for future resource needs based on analytics and trends allocation before taking on extra unnecessary IT costs.

makes it easy for organizations to remove waste, reclaim under-used resources, and optimize resource allocations to successfully plan for future resource needs based on analytics and trends allocation before taking on extra unnecessary IT costs. Foglight Evolve Monitor offers deep monitoring capabilities for all IT resources across the hybrid cloud environments. It embeds expertise and behavioral analytics across the virtual and physical infrastructures and the infrastructure applications that run on them, reducing mean time between outages and mean time to recover. Built-in automation ensures IT teams can proactively see the benefits of capacity planning and resource rightsizing across large environments, and identify trends and potential risks before they impact the business.

“Foglight Evolve takes a holistic, proactive approach to hybrid cloud management that makes it simple for businesses to realize the benefits of optimization recommendations through its built in automation engine,” said Mike Condy, Senior Product Manager, Quest Data Protection business. “With so much time wasted on monitoring multiple systems, Foglight Evolve simplifies data center complexity and allows customers to reclaim resources, defer costs and reduce the risks associated with cloud migration. To put it simply, it enables our customers to spend more time on innovation.”

Foglight Evolve is available immediately on Quest.com, in the Azure marketplace and through the Quest channel program. For more information, go here .

Quest at VMworld 2019

See Foglight Evolve in action at VMworld, August 25-29, in San Francisco, California, at Quest booth #239. Other Quest Data Protection business solutions will also be showcased, including the software-defined secondary storage platform QoreStor, NetVault Backup for comprehensive enterprise data protection, and Quest’s award-winning image-based backup and recovery solution Rapid Recovery.

Quest executives will also deliver ongoing booth presentations on timely topics such as cloud-connected backup and migration and simplifying data protection in complex virtual environments. Stop by the booth or visit Quest online to learn more, here .

About Quest Software

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

