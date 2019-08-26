ConnectWise Teams with Service Leadership to Provide Benchmark Report to IT Nation Connect Attendees

Report Valued at Nearly $2,200 Available at No Cost to Connect Registrants

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced that registered attendees of IT Nation Connect (Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Orlando, Fla) are eligible to receive at no cost, a confidential Service Leadership Index® (S-L Index™) Fundamentals Diagnostic Report™ (FDR). IT Nation Connect attendees who participate will receive this confidential, individual benchmark report comparing their business performance to that of the top quartile performers in the same business model, on 17 critical financial metrics and seven key Operation Maturity Level™ (OML) Traits. The FDR normally retails for US$2,190.00 but is free to registered attendees, in appreciation from ConnectWise.



Paul Dippell, CEO of Service Leadership, and the other speakers at IT Nation Connect are encouraging attendees to bring their FDR to their chosen Connect sessions, where they can refer to it privately to get the most out of both the FDR and each session’s content.

“It’s hard to overstate how important benchmarking is to any IT solution provider’s business,” said Dippell. “If you don’t know where the industry is going and how you compare, then you are already behind and you aren’t innovating. The benchmark allows you to objectively see how you compare to your true peers. Our Service Leadership Index is the largest scale, longest running and most accurate benchmark of Solution Provider financial performance, operational maturity and value creation, worldwide.”

ConnectWise is providing the FDR at no cost to IT Nation Connect attendees registered for the full conference (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) who choose to enter their data into Service Leadership’s secure system. Attendees must be registered and complete their data entry prior to Oct. 7 in order to get their individualized report, which they will receive between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. Participating companies enter their financial data from the past 12 months, which usually takes about 30 minutes to complete. Service Leadership suggests the report be filled out by either the CEO or CFO at the company.

All results are confidential between the participating company and Service Leadership; ConnectWise does not receive any individual company data.

“ConnectWise is heavily invested in our partners’ success, and we believe it’s incredibly important that they know where they’re going and have a plan to get there. We’re excited to be able to leverage our strong relationship with Service Leadership and provide this valuable benchmark report to attendees at no cost to them,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “Service Leadership is regarded by MSPs and solution providers as the industry leader in benchmarking. We want attendees to understand their OML and use this to help them determine which Connect sessions will be the most impactful for their business – not only during the conference, but how to put the learnings into action when they return to the office. This report is going to make Connect that much more impactful for attendees.”

Benefits of Participation

This individual, private benchmark helps participating companies identify areas of attainment and improvement, as well as provide succinct next steps to improving to match the Best-in-Class for their business model. The FDR delivers actionable analysis:

Financial Performance Benchmark: Compares your company to the Best-in-Class (top quartile EBITDA %) in your Predominant Business Model™ (PBM™) and to the industry average by examining 17 critical profitability metrics including gross margin by line of business; sales; marketing; general and administrative costs; and EBITDA % adjusted for fair market owner compensation.

including gross margin by line of business; sales; marketing; general and administrative costs; and EBITDA % adjusted for fair market owner compensation. Operational Maturity Level™ Analysis and Recommendations: You’ll receive a specific recommended path for evolving seven key operational methods from how you do them today, to the way the top quartile companies do them, to help you drive financial performance to their level and higher.

Confidentiality

Thousands of Solution Providers worldwide trust their financial data to the Service Leadership Index on an annual or quarterly basis. Your company’s data is kept strictly confidential between you and Service Leadership; no individual company data is released to any other party, nor to ConnectWise. The survey form contains the mutual confidentiality agreement between you and Service Leadership.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 26,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view.

About Service Leadership, Incorporated

Founded in 2001 in Plano, TX, Service Leadership is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT Solution Providers, directly and through industry consultants and global IT vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, Solution Provider financial and operational benchmark worldwide: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual Solution Providers and their business coaches and consultants. The company also publishes SLIQ™, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and improving their Operational Maturity Level™. Service Leadership also provides individual management consulting engagements for Solution Providers from US$50mm to US$3bb in size, as well as executive/industry best practices education and speaking. Visit www.service-leadership.com .

