Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Berger Montague PC Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Patriot National, Inc. -- PNTPQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Berger Montague PC announce that the United States District Court Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of common stock of Patriot National, Inc. (OTC:PNTPQ):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between January 15, 2015 and November 28, 2017, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Patriot National, Inc. (“Patriot National’s securities”) and were injured thereby (the “Settlement Class”):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the “Action”) has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Conditional Certification of Class for Settlement Purposes, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys’ Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the “Notice”).

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $6,500,000 in cash (the “Settlement”), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., before the Honorable Edgardo Ramos at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Courtroom 619, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 20, 2018 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Patriot National, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; Tel: 1-866-274-4004; Fax: 1-610-565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.patriotnationalsettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than December 17, 2019 to the Claims Administrator. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 16, 2019 to the Claims Administrator, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s motion for attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants’ Counsel such that they are received no later than October 16, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk’s office, Patriot National, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Patriot National, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Telephone: (866) 274-4004

Facsimile: (610) 565-7985

www.patriotnationalsettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Attn: Charles Linehan

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Telephone: (310) 201-9150

Facsimile: (310) 201-9160

Email: clinehan@glancylaw.com

– or –

BERGER MONTAGUE PC

Lawrence Deutsch

Jacob Polakoff

1818 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Telephone: (215) 875-3000

Facsimile: (215) 875-4604

Email: ldeutsch@bm.net

By Order of the Court







