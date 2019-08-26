Angolan Police expel officers involved in extortion

Malanje, ANGOLA, August 26 - The National Police of Angola in northern Malanje Province has conducted an internal disciplinary process that culminated in the expulsion of various officers involved in extortion scheme.,

The information was disclosed on Friday by the Provincial Delegate of the Home Affairs Ministry and Commander of the National Police in Malanje, Commissioner António José Bernardo, adding that the referred officers are soon to be introduced to the press.

The commissioner, who was addressing the opening of the second stage of the Combative and Patriotic Preparation Programme of the Home Affairs, did not disclose the number of officers included the expulsion process.

However, the police chief revealed that most of the officers expelled from the corporation belonged to the Traffic and Public Order units.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.