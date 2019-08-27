Compressor Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report, 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Compressors Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global compressors market was valued at about $34.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $39.89 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compressors market was valued at about $34.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $39.89 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the compressors market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The compressors market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The compressors market consists of sales of compressors and related services. Compressors are used to compress air or gas in a non-leakage sealed chamber and release the air or gas at a desired pressure.

The increasing applications of compressors in the power industry is one of the key drivers for the compressors market. This is mainly due to rising global population which has led to an increase in the demand for electricity and other power resources to carry out day to day activities. In this regard, companies in the compressors market are offering compressors for the power industry. For instance, Atlas Copco, MAN Turbo and Gardner Denver are some of the compressor manufacturers that offer compressors for power generation applications.

The high maintenance cost of compressors is one of the major restraints on the compressors market. The maintenance of a compressor typically includes costs for repair including any leakages, changing the filter, and oiling. For example, the cost of oil required to operate an oil-lubricated compressor is around $3,000-$6,000 per year. Similarly, the disposal of condensate generated by the compressor can cost around $50,000 per year. Therefore, the maintenance costs involved in operating compressors continue to be an important restraint restricting the growth of the compressors market.

Major players in the compressors market include Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara and ELGI Equipment Ltd.

Compressors Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides compressors market overviews, analyzes and forecasts compressors market size and growth for the global compressors market, compressors market share, compressors market players, compressors market size, compressors market segments and geographies, compressors market trends, compressors market drivers and compressors market restraints, compressors market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The compressors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

