Propylene Capacity & Capital Expenditure Report 2019-2030 - Leading Players are Formosa Plastics Group, Dangote Industries, and Haldia Petrochemicals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2019 - China and India to Lead Globally in Terms of Propylene Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reveals that around 129 planned and announced plants are scheduled to come online, predominantly in Asia and the Middle East over the next 11 years.



China is expected to drive the global propylene industry growth from planned and announced plants between 2019 and 2030, contributing around 33% of the total propylene capacity additions. China is set to have large capacity additions of 13.24 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030. Among these, 8.88 mtpa is expected to come from planned plants while 4.36 mtpa is likely to come from the announced plants. The country is set to bring online 28 planned and 11 announced plants during the outlook period.



China will dominate the global propylene market in the mid-term with both the biggest number of new projects and the largest absolute capacity expansion driven by economic growth. The country is forecast to account for one-third of the global capacity addition during the outlook period. India would stand as the second highest country in terms of capacity additions. The country is set to add 5.09 mtpa of planned and announced propylene capacity from new-build and expansion plants by 2030. Among these, 0.13 mtpa is about to come from planned plants and 4.96 mtpa from announced plants.



Among the companies, Formosa Plastics Group, Dangote Industries, and Haldia Petrochemicals are expected to lead globally with the highest propylene capacity additions of 1.85 mtpa, 1.70 mtpa and 1.52 mtpa, respectively in 2030.



Scope

Global propylene capacity outlook by region

Propylene planned and announced plants details

Global propylene capacity by feedstock

Capacity share of the major propylene producers globally

Global propylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global propylene industry

Understand regional propylene supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered



1. List of Tables & Figures



2. Global Propylene Capacity & Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Key New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Key Stalled Plants

2.5. Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2019

2.7. Key Companies by Propylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2018

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Propylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Propylene Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Key Countries' Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



3. Global Planned & Announced Propylene Plants



4. Appendix

4.1. Definitions

4.1.1. Installed Capacity

4.2. Abbreviations

4.3. Methodology

4.3.1. Coverage

4.3.2. Secondary Research



List of Tables

Table 1: Total Propylene Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2018-2030

Table 2: Active, Planned and Announced Propylene Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2019

Table 3: Propylene Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%), 2018

Table 4: Active Propylene Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa), 2018

Table 5: Global Propylene Capacity Share by Feedstock (%)

Table 6: Total Propylene Feedstock by Region (mtpa)

Table 7: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa), 2030

Table 8: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Countries (mtpa), 2030

Table 9: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Companies (mtpa), 2030

Table 10: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Region (US$ bil)

Table 11: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Top 10 Countries (US$ bil)

Table 12: Global Major Planned and Announced Propylene Plants, 2019-2030



List of Figures

Figure 1: Total Propylene Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2018-2030

Figure 2: Active, Planned and Announced Propylene Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2019

Figure 3: Propylene Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%), 2018

Figure 4: Active Propylene Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa), 2018

Figure 5: Global Propylene Capacity Share by Feedstock (%)

Figure 6: Total Propylene Feedstock by Region (mtpa)

Figure 7: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa), 2030

Figure 8: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Countries (mtpa), 2030

Figure 9: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Companies (mtpa), 2030

Figure 10: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Region (US$ bil)

Figure 11: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Top 10 Countries (US$ bil)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agyawn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

