Developed Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market Report, 2019-2024: A 5-Year Forecast of 118 Mobile KPIs

Operators Seeking to Compete Against Aggressive Challengers Should Identify Alternative Ways to Differentiate Their Product Portfolios



This report examines the key trends & drivers and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services in the developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP) region. It includes worldwide context and commentary on seven key countries: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.



This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for the DVAP region as a whole and for seven key countries

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile operators

