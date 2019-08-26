Visteon to present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 5

/EIN News/ -- VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference in New York City on Sept. 5. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, will present and participate in a question-and-answer session starting at 8:45 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 40 minutes.



A live audio webcast of the discussion, together with any related materials, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations . A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

Contacts:

Media:

Jim Fisher

734-417-6184 – mobile

jfishe89@visteon.com

Investors:

Kris Doyle

734-710-7893

kdoyle@visteon.com



