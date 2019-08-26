Semiconductor Materials Market Nears $73 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor materials market reached a value of US$ 52.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 72.6 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Semiconductor materials represent one of the essential innovations in the electronics industry. This can be accredited to their high electron mobility, wide temperature limits and low energy consumption. By employing material such as silicon (Si), germanium (Ge) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), electronics manufacturers have been able to replace traditional thermionic devices that made electronic items heavy and non-portable.



Consequently, these materials find vast applications in the manufacturing of different electronic components such as diodes, transistors and integrated chips. In addition to this, the availability of these small electronic components has further facilitated the production of miniaturized devices. Additionally, the industry is benefitting from the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Semiconductor Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Silicon Carbide

6.2 Gallium Manganese Arsenide

6.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

6.4 Molybdenum Disulfide

6.5 Bismuth Telluride



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Fabrication

7.2 Packaging



8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Energy & Utility

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF SE

14.3.2 LG Chem Ltd.

14.3.3 Indium Corporation

14.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.5 KYOCERA Corporation

14.3.6 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

14.3.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.8 DowDuPont Inc.

14.3.9 International Quantum Epitaxy PLC

14.3.10 Nichia Corporation

14.3.11 Intel Corporation

14.3.12 UTAC Holdings Ltd.



