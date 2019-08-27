2019 CRM Software Market Size, Share & Growth Report - Global Customer Relationship Management Research Report

TheBusinessResearchReport.com offers Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global CRM software market was valued at about $25.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.53 billion at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CRM software market was valued at about $25.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.53 billion at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2022. The CRM Software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for CRM Software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The customer relationship management (CRM) software market consists of sales of customer relationship management software which helps to build strong relationships with its customers. It analyzes the customer interactions and automates the activities identified with deals, advertising, and client support throughout the customer lifecycle. It causes the organizations to remain associated with their clients and improve productivity and furthermore helps in streamlining work forms. Some of the CRM software include Agile CRM, Recruit CRM, Sales mate CRM, NetSuite CRM.

Increasing number of customers of the organizations and the rising need for customer satisfaction are expected to benefit the customer relationship management software market in the forecast period. Organizations should offer customized services to customers, gain better knowledge of their purchasing habits and other details, develop cross-selling opportunities and create competitive differentiators to retain existing customers and to attract new customers. These drive the demand for the use of CRM software in organizations to understand their customers in a better way and to maintain a good relationship with them. For example, Apollo Hospitals has implemented custom designed CRM software of Veon Consulting which resulted in high user adoption, 27% cut in the timeline of the review process, efficient handling of patient visits and outcome which saved manual efforts by 42%, and effective reporting and dashboards which reduced number of travels by 50%.

Rising number of security concerns are expected to limit the growth of companies in the customer relationship management software market during the forecast period. Security concerns have been increasing in the recent times due to online availability of personal data. CRM and similar software's store large databases online and these data of customers are accessed by teams around the globe which poses the potential for mistreatment of data. The data in the CRM software and other software's faces security concerns including corporate/competitive espionage, fraud, ID theft, nations-state espionage and unauthorized sales of data to third-party. These issues restrict the growth of CRM software. For example, CRM software in Bank of America and Citibank were once hacked to steal the user log-in credentials.

Major players in the management (CRM) software market include Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and SugarCRM.

