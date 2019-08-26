Cloud Security: World Market Set to Expand at a CAGR of ~17% During 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud security software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global cloud security software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Frequent cyberattacks and breaches have led to an increase in concerns regarding the security of information and data. Additionally, due to the dependence of organizations on cloud-based services for operations and data management, there has been a rise in the adoption of cloud security software to safeguard the integrity and continuity of resources at different levels.
Apart from this, with the continuous development of innovative technology solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the functionality of safety software has improved significantly. Different services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and private cloud have been introduced by market players for managing the security of applications and networks of an organization.
For instance, IBM Cloud provides a core set of network segmentation and network security services to protect workloads from network threats. Moreover, various researchers are focusing on software testing as Testing as a Service' (TaaS) in cloud computing paradigm using a variety of new technologies and innovative service models with multiple features that are different from traditional software testing.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cloud Security Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment
5.5 Market Breakup by End-user
5.6 Market Breakup by Vertical
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management
6.2 Data Loss Prevention
6.3 Email and Web Security
6.4 Cloud Database Security
6.5 Network Security
6.6 Cloud Encryption
7 Market Breakup by Deployment
7.1 Public
7.2 Private
7.3 Hybrid
8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Cloud Service Providers
8.4 Government Agencies
8.5 Others/Third Party Vendors
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Healthcare
9.2 BFSI
9.3 IT & Telecom
9.4 Government Agencies
9.5 Retail
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 CA Technologies
15.3.2 TrendMicro
15.3.3 IBM Corporation
15.3.4 Cisco Systems
15.3.5 RSA Security LLC
15.3.6 McAfee
15.3.7 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.8 Dell Corporation
15.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
15.3.10 BMC Software
15.3.11 Bitium
15.3.12 CipherCloud
15.3.13 CloudPassage
15.3.14 Check Point Software Technologies
15.3.15 Fortinet
15.3.16 VMware
15.3.17 Sophos
15.3.18 Symantec Corporation
15.3.19 Gemalto N.V.
15.3.20 Imperva
