Cloud Security: World Market Set to Expand at a CAGR of ~17% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud security software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global cloud security software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Frequent cyberattacks and breaches have led to an increase in concerns regarding the security of information and data. Additionally, due to the dependence of organizations on cloud-based services for operations and data management, there has been a rise in the adoption of cloud security software to safeguard the integrity and continuity of resources at different levels.



Apart from this, with the continuous development of innovative technology solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the functionality of safety software has improved significantly. Different services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and private cloud have been introduced by market players for managing the security of applications and networks of an organization.



For instance, IBM Cloud provides a core set of network segmentation and network security services to protect workloads from network threats. Moreover, various researchers are focusing on software testing as Testing as a Service' (TaaS) in cloud computing paradigm using a variety of new technologies and innovative service models with multiple features that are different from traditional software testing.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cloud Security Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management

6.2 Data Loss Prevention

6.3 Email and Web Security

6.4 Cloud Database Security

6.5 Network Security

6.6 Cloud Encryption



7 Market Breakup by Deployment

7.1 Public

7.2 Private

7.3 Hybrid



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Cloud Service Providers

8.4 Government Agencies

8.5 Others/Third Party Vendors



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Healthcare

9.2 BFSI

9.3 IT & Telecom

9.4 Government Agencies

9.5 Retail

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 CA Technologies

15.3.2 TrendMicro

15.3.3 IBM Corporation

15.3.4 Cisco Systems

15.3.5 RSA Security LLC

15.3.6 McAfee

15.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8 Dell Corporation

15.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

15.3.10 BMC Software

15.3.11 Bitium

15.3.12 CipherCloud

15.3.13 CloudPassage

15.3.14 Check Point Software Technologies

15.3.15 Fortinet

15.3.16 VMware

15.3.17 Sophos

15.3.18 Symantec Corporation

15.3.19 Gemalto N.V.

15.3.20 Imperva



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwyrit

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.