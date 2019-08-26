Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation announces appointment of Global CEO

Erez Vider

The International Board of the Israel Tennis & Education Centers has appointed Mr. Erez Vider as the new Global CEO of ITEC, as of September 1, 2019.

The search which brought the Israel Tennis & Education Centers to Mr. Vider was led by their International Chairman, Elimelech Crystal, together with a committee of senior lay leaders from Israel, the United States, and Canada.

”I believe we have found just the right person in Erez, to lead us in our continuing efforts to expand the reach of our charitable mission of serving the children of Israel ”, stated Benjamin Beiler, Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation, US President. “With our tremendous 43-year legacy we have grown into a global organization with so much to look forward to. This is a very exciting time for us.”

A former Pilot and Commander in the Israeli Air Force, Mr. Vider holds a BA in Accounting and Finance from Tel Aviv University, and a MBA with honors from Ben Gurion University. After his service and studies, he pursued a career at Bank Hapoalim and where he served in senior management positions, the most recent of which was Southern Region Manager overseeing 45 branches with 850 employees.

"I am thrilled to join this organization that impacts the lives of more than 20,000 thousand children annually,” stated Vider. “I am a great believer in the good of people and the ITEC’s ability to foster a more just society in Israel. I believe that the values and skills that you learn from tennis can be applied throughout your life and opens pathways for a successful future for our children.”

This news comes as the Israel Tennis & Education Centers celebrates their new name and 43-year legacy, from 1 Center in 1976 to 14 and growing strong, while impacting over 500,000 youth in Israel. As one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel, the organization has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, of all faiths, many living on or below the poverty level, by educating and empowering them through academic enrichment, sports and mentoring, igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

“Saving the life of one child is as if you are saving the entire world and the lay and professional leadership at the ITEC have transformed the lives of over 500,000 children in the past 43 years,” stated Vider. “I have been impressed by the passion and the vision of the board members who are devoted to this mission. For me it is a great privilege to serve as the CEO of the ITEC and provide equal opportunities for all children in Israel to excel to the best of their abilities through educational enrichment and tennis programs.”

Under Mr. Vider’s leadership, the organization aims to increase the number of children participating in their programs throughout Israel and realize their vision of ensuring that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

For more information or to donate, please go to: www.ITECenters.org or contact Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development at 212-784-9201 or jglodstein@ITECenters.org .

About the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,00 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org



Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation

57 W. 38th St, Suite 605

New York, New York 10018

(212) 784-9200



