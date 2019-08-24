Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn offers "Fall-back" price specials starting September 15

Colorado Fall Colors offer the perfect getaway opportunity to experience the Pikes Peak Region

Fall is approaching and these specials offer guests an opportunity to enjoy the aspen colors and stay at Holden House while visiting purple mountain majesties.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House, a historic bed and breakfast located in the Pikes Peak region of Colorado is offering two great savings specials just "inn" time for the Fall season. Starting September 15, guests can take advantage of these discounts when they #BookDirect through the www.HoldenHouse.com website or call the inn directly at 888-565-3980 to speak personally to an innkeeper. Guests won't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy the Fall colors and reserve your romantic suite for two. Special offer is only valid when booking directly through the inn's website or calling direct and cannot be applied when booking through Online Travel Agent (OTA) websites.

STAY 3 GET 3rd FREE! Stay 3 nights and receive the 3rd night free anytime of the week! Full amount of reservation due when booking and non-refundable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid dates: September 15-November 15, 2019.

STAY 2 GET 2nd 50% off MIDWEEK: Stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive 50% off your 2nd night! Non-refundable and full amount of stay required when making reservation. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid September 15 - November 14, 2019.

Holden House caters to couples and single travelers, featuring all suites with private bath, sitting area, fireplace, one queen or king bed, full gourmet breakfast, afternoon wine social, 24 hour coffee, tea and homemade cookies. Lovely verandahs, porch swings, rocking chairs and a secret garden with fountains add to the ambiance. Breakfast served en suite and other add-on packages are also available on the inn's official website at www.HoldenHouse.com. Centrally located near the historic district of Old Colorado City and convenient to attractions, hiking trails, museums, shopping and dining.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.