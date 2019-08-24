Angolan president leaves for Japan

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 24 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, leaves on Sunday, 25, to Japan, to participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa's Development (TICAD7), taking place from August 28 to 30, in Yokohama.,

According to a press release from the President's Civil House, a speech by João Lourenço on the panel entitled “Accelerating Economic Transformation and Improving the Business Environment through Innovation and Involvement of Private Sector” is scheduled for Wednesday, the first day of the conference. At the diplomatic level, the Angolan head of state is planning a meeting on the sidelines of the event with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on Thursday afternoon. On the last day of the mission, João Lourenço will participate, with other guests, in an “Afternoon Tea”, offered by the Emperor of Japan, Majesty Naruhito, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The delegation will be made up of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Economy and Planning, Health, Energy and Water and Transport, who will participate in various events related to their portfolios under TICAD7. TICAD is an open and inclusive multilateral forum launched by the Japanese Government in 1993, involving African countries and institutions, as well as international development, private sector and civil society organizations. This year's edition is being organized and chaired by the Government of Japan, the United Nations, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Bank and the African countries themselves. The forum aims to foster a high-level political dialogue between African leaders and international partners with a view to mobilizing support for economic development, peace and security initiatives with greater African ownership.

