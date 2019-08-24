Celebrating 20 years of opportunity for Indigenous youth across Canada

/EIN News/ --

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2019

Today Outland, a division of Dexterra, celebrates the closing of its 20th year delivering the Outland Youth Employment Program (OYEP), which offers education, training and work opportunities to tomorrow’s leaders of Indigenous communities.



“OYEP is a great example of how our people are serving the wider community in a meaningful way,” said John Mac Cuish, President and CEO, Dexterra. “Dexterra is proud of the opportunity to work with Indigenous youths nation-wide. 20 years is an incredible achievement, and I know it’s just the beginning for the talented team who have built it to what it is today and will continue to reach new heights in the future.”



Started in 2000, OYEP is a local, community-driven initiative operated by Outland which works toward equity and opportunity for Indigenous youth through education, training and work opportunities. Youth are fully immersed in a natural resource-based work culture, including safety training, time management, remote and rotational work schedules and work-life balance.



In 2018, the program expanded into western Canada for the first time, offering the program in BC in addition to northern Ontario. This year, we further expanded its reach in western Canada with programming in Alberta and Manitoba.



“At Outland we are very proud of what we have achieved with OYEP over the last 20 years,” said David Bradley, Indigenous Business Development and OYEP Founder. “OYEP inspires Indigenous youth to set career goals and offers access to new opportunities not available in traditional classrooms. I can’t stress enough how impressed I am with the accomplishments of the Rangers and their camp management teams each summer. Our national organizing team, led by Sarah Ambroziak and including Hamish Black, Mark Kmill and Ceilidh Milligan, deserve a ton of credit for taking OYEP to a whole new level over the past few years. Without their unique skills, passion and drive sustaining and growing OYEP would not be possible.”



