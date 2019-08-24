ACX Outsourcing Hub takes its publishing solutions product to the market

BE IN CONTROL. BE THE BOSS. BE A TRUE SELF-PUBLISHER WE'RE NOT SALES AGENTS. WE'RE DIGITAL MARKETERS, PUBLISHING SPECIALISTS, DESIGNERS AND WE ARE THE ONLY TEAM YOU NEED ACX Outsourcing Hub - Full Service Digital and Creative Agency

Today marks the release of ACX Outsourcing Hub’s all-new publishing model, After years of working with multiple publishing companies.

We’ve crafted a creative approach to the creation of our client’s digital strategies and publishing needs that result in defining priorities and cost effect-effective solution that delivers results.” — ACX HUB Marketing Team

UNITED STATES, August 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACX Outsourcing Hub takes its publishing solutions product to the marketToday marks the release of ACX Outsourcing Hub’s all-new publishing model. After years of working with publishing companies and getting a ton of experience out from dealing directly with authors, the team of publishing and marketing professionals created solutions to most common publishing jams and roadblocks. ACX Outsourcing Hub boasts of adding so much more value into their packages it is bound to make one rethink of how the industry does it now. They provide free consultations to tailor-fit each package to individual clients. “We believe that each author is unique, that is why we don’t provide pre-defined services.”In addition, they integrated their expertise in digital marketing to complete a dream bundle for their customers.ACX Outsourcing Hub started out as a global company under the name Stryx Technologies, dealing primarily with publishing, marketing, and digital services. We have operated as a white-label company and worked with different marketing agencies, self-publishing companies and other individual businesses in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.Our team is a group of individuals with at least 10 years of experience in different fields of expertise. We are an innovative and dynamic team of highly skilled developers, graphic designers, copywriters, publishing and marketing experts, content writers, project managers and administrative staff who are committed to building a business based on integrity, quality output, and client satisfaction.Visit their website at https://acxhub.com to know more.



