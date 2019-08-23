Will Powers: Honors Student at Holy Cross Discusses the future

Will Powers Student at the College of Holy Cross

Working for the money manager Stifel, alongside the SVP of Investments, Will Powers worked in both private wealth management and institutional asset management.

Do the best you can in every task, no matter how unimportant it may seem at the time. No one learns more about a problem than the person at the bottom.” — Sandra Day O'Connor, US Supreme Court Justice

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will Powers is an honors student who played basketball at Holy Cross. The official name of this prestigious higher learning center is The College of the Holy Cross. During Powers' first two years of his academic life, he has remained an honor roll student. In his final year at Holy Cross, he launched his website www.willpowersco.com to showcase his experience, talents, and recommendations to potential recruiters within the financial services industry.

The site went live on August 1, 2019, and over the first twenty days of the website being live, there have been over 4320 users that have spent over 2 minutes reviewing Will Powers’ skills, education, and accomplishments. You can check the website's performance by going to www.checkwebsiteperformance.com.

The idea behind the site was to make it easier for company executives and recruiters to access information about Will Powers. Powers is looking to establish himself within the financial services industry and he is looking for opportunities where he can showcase his drive and leadership.

Will Powers is about to start his final year at Holy Cross and he is dedicating his senior year to bettering an already excellent academic positioning all the while beginning his search for a career in the financial services industry.

A graduate of Malvern Preparatory School, Powers had an astounding career both athletically and academically while traversing the halls of his alma mater. As an athlete, Powers was a standout as the captain of the basketball team setting numerous records and joined the few in the “1000-point club”.

During his academic career at Malvern Prep, the Holy Cross student was a member of the National Honor Society and President of Adelphia Society, a mentorship and “big-brother” program that helped new freshmen with the transition to high school.

Powers participated in the Stock Market Games while a student at Malvern Prep impressively placing 2nd in a 10-week long competition where students competed to create the most value of equity through the stock market.

Additionally, Will Powers was a contributing member of a nationally ranked powerhouse lacrosse team that went on to win championships

Powers understands that sports have helped round him out as a person and taught him the value of teamwork..

While he values the decision-making skills that he has honed as an athlete, he finds the ability to bring these skills to the real world more valuable.

Although a committed athlete to Holy Cross basketball, Powers knew there was more to life than sports. He was able to experience this new life in the past two summers through his internships. First, working for a private equity firm, GMH Ventures, Will Powerswas able to reconfirm his passion for the financial services industry. He was explicitly trained in deal sourcing and evaluations, valuation, due diligence, LBO financing, growth equity financing, LOI and Purchase Agreement, and the 100-day plan.

Powers continued his career the following summer working for the money manager, Stifel. Working alongside the SVP of Investments, Will was introduced to the world of both private wealth management and institutional asset management. Helping both sides with current and prospective clients, Powers was exposed to the importance of client relationships within the industry.

If you are interested in learning more about Will Powers, please check out his new website located at http://www.willpowersco.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.