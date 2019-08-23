Advisory Concept Evolvers: Social Media Marketing Tips for Law Firms

Using Social Media Ads Efficiently in Legal Marketing Can Gain New Clients Inexpensively.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media has become an addiction. Many law firms and law practices are beginning to understand the high quality referral source that social media and social networks provide for garnering new business. In essence law firms must employee social media marketing strategies to obtain new clients. Social media marketing and search engine marketing are vitally important to people that need legal services help.

No matter where you are, even in movie theaters we have our mobile device in hand while we check different social media platforms and we are doing that at least five times a day, for personal and business reasons. The main reason we use social media is to check up on friends and family. It's also used to do product/service research (e.g., a friend needing a lawyer). Social media is fast becoming the equivalent to word of mouth advertising for legal practices. It is our lifeline to what is trending now. It makes sense to use social media as a marketing tool. It's inexpensive, and you can pinpoint who you are trying to reach. For example, if you are a family law practitioner, you may not want to target your advertising towards men in their late teens or early twenties. They most likely are not your target audience.

Each social media platform provides digital marketing tools of varying levels. Using these tools allows law firms to pinpoint and target who is seeing your various ads, and it is not that difficult to use or control. With SMM, you can reach your targeted demographic, and you can do it in a way similar to word of mouth advertising.

Social media marketing (SMM) needs to be a core part of any law firm marketing plan or strategy. Bidding on keywords for Google's search engine is much more expensive than boosting the reach of social media posts or placing targeted ads on platforms like Facebook.

But which social media platform is worth using in your law firm's marketing efforts? How can they be used to get the attention your law firm deserves?

The major social platforms are Snapchat, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and depending on the law firms area of practice, one platform may be better than another. For example, business groups on LinkedIn may be more desirable than a group on Facebook. But if you are looking for local businesses, Facebook ads may be a better bet.

Many users of social media believe that each platform has one primary or specific purpose. The majority of the social media sites can provide marketing opportunities for the legal industry. Instagram is for sharing images, and Facebook pages are for social networking. Infographics, tweets, videos, hashtags are easily used on and entwined with your social media presence. But the industry is changing, and the platforms are starting to overlap.

By example, if you wanted to live stream an event, you can choose from Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Each platform has a significantly different user base, and you need to make sure that you are targeting that base with the right social channel.

Most law firms, partnerships, and sole practitioners should be using at least three of the many channels available with social media.

Your marketing plan should segment the various platforms depending on your firm's target market. For instance, if you want to reach Mom's and Dad's Facebook may be a better choice than Snapchat. Conversely, if you want to reach preteens or teens, then Instagram and Snapchat may be a better choice. You must look at the users and the demographic data to guide you as to where your ads or campaigns will be found, shared, and engaged with on social media.

An effective marketing plan sure you select the platforms that match your brand and targets the demographics you are going after.

In the world of online marketing and social media management, getting people's' attention comes down to content and video. For many businesses, it is ads that are fueling and driving growth. Ads are everywhere on our phones, our notebooks, computers, and devices. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising shows first when performing any electronic search on the major search engines. These ads work, but depending on your city or town and practice area, they can be extremely costly.

When compared to most forms of advertising, social media advertising is relatively inexpensive. You can also use a boosting feature on some social platforms that allow more people to see what you are sharing on social media. Boosting helps build brand awareness, which you will not get with PPC. Paid ads on social media generally have a decent ROI because they work; they deliver results.

Since LinkedIn targets business professionals and is really good at it, your law firm should have an optimized company page on it. No matter if you run a big law firm or a small firm, your online presence is enhanced by a LinkedIn company page.

Create the Perfect Social Media Ad

The goal of a social media ad is to gain real followers, clicks, phone calls, prospective clients, and website traffic for your law office all by connecting to your audience. If people in your target market find your ads annoying, they aren't doing their job. And these followers can significantly improve your brand by mentioning it in their posts, creating a referral network on some of the highest-trafficked websites throughout the entire internet. And when your brand is mentioned in a post, it's another way of increasing your SEO. So, how do you create one that produces measurable results? Here are some marketing ideas that will help.

Value – Let's face it; people want something in return for their loyalty. Give prospective clients something of value! Remeber, the number one item that every ad must contain is truthful information on the topic being searched. Whether you are using PPC ads on Google AdWords, paid ads on Bing, Twitter Ads, or YouTube - provide information that is useful to your audience. If you are a bankruptcy firm, provide tips on filing a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, If you are a PI attorney, create a video on how to file a personal injury claim. This is useful information and costs you almost nothing to develop and make available.

Authentic – Peoples' radar for fake news has gotten sharper in the past few years. If they find a trustworthy source, they will share it.

Small law firms can really make a mark with potential clients by showing authenticity on social media. Large firms may not be as nimble as smaller firms or solo practitioners, and they usually come off that way on social media.

Your target audience also wants to see or read about someone who is genuine. This is easily done through storytelling. If a person talks about what happened to him or her and the outcome, it carries more weight than attorney talking about a recent case. Past clients, their testimonials, and reviews are an essential part of the process.

Available – Potential clients love it when they get a response (a genuine response) from a post, especially if it's from someone they admire. This is key for companies striving to improve their brand. If you reply to a person's question, it will most likely be shared. Thus, you'll expand your market reach.

Listen – This piggybacks with availability. People are more likely to use a product or service after interacting with marketing content. You need to "listen" to what your users and target market are saying on social media to understand their buying behaviors.

Images – People love pictures! Using images on Twitter, along with traditional text, will increase your ROI. You can share the ad on Twitter without leaving the platform.

Contests – Entice potential clients and your target market to take a survey and provide a reward for doing so. Sponsor a contest that helps a charity. If you are an estate planning attorney, offer a simple will up as a prize. Offer a two for one special. Don't forget to promote any contest or survey during the campaign regularly.

Blend – When creating paid content, it's well worth it to blend it into walls, feeds, and timelines. The ad should feel organic to the user. Oh, and don't post the ad too frequently; this will annoy potential clients or users.

Transfer – The majority of social media is viewed on cell phones. The ad should easily connect to landing pages on a law firm website. This is where the user has considered your product or service and wants to know more. Thus, being able to get to the landing page on your firm's website quickly is crucial in moving from consideration in your social marketing funnel to transaction.

Social media is the new frontier in display advertising. Yet, it does use similar methods from traditional advertising, such as testing and changing the creative.

Social media ads produce prospective clients at a faster pace than relying on content and backlinks alone to drive potential clients. Social media advertising platforms do not rely on the same SEO work.

If your social media advertisements are not producing the results you were expecting, go back to the drawing board. Change the social media ad format. There are several ad formats on each platform (i.e., Facebook). You can tweak the ad by replacing some text (e.g., keywords) or an image. Also, think about changing the number of times or the time of day that you post on a particular platform. A social media expert can help you with this.

Getting your Social Media Ad Right

