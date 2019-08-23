Justice records 300 allegations of corruption

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 23 - The Inspection Office of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights received, from January to July this year, three hundred allegations of corruption in identification, registration and notary posts, said on Friday in Luanda, the consultant for Ethics and Moralization, Sebastião Rocha.,

In an interview to Angop, regarding the Moralization Campaign against Corruption of Justice, the consultant reported that out of 300 complaints, 15 resulted in disciplinary actions.

According to Sebastião Rocha, 20 complaints are being cleared for disciplinary or criminal actions and the remaining 265 cases were considered non-serious.“

These cases (265 cases) were submitted to the provincial directors to resolve locally, as it was a matter of awareness,” he said.

The consultant reported that the institution receives an average of 35 complaints per day, in the provinces of Luanda, Zaire, Cabinda, Kwanza Norte and Kwanza Sul Malange, Benguela, Huambo, Uige, Bié and Bengo.

According to the official, there is a complaint line available to users, managed by the Inspection Office, which receives and records complaints.

