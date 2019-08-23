INE destroys material used in 2014 Census

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 23 - The National Statistics Institute (INE) began this Friday the process of burning two thousand eight hundred tons of paper (survey) carried out during the 2014 Census. ,

The material used in the 2014 Census was stored in about 14,000 boxes under the protection of the National Police and fire brigade personnel.

The paper burning process will be performed by Cimangola company, as it has techniques and equipment that guarantee the protection of the environment.

Speaking to the press, INE's Deputy Director-General Paulo Fonseca stressed that after processing the collected data all completed questionnaires and rating instruments used, without exception, were stored in compliance with the security conditions provided for in the Law of National Statistics System, in order to preserve the confidentiality of the data of those registered.

The official assured, on the other hand, that INE opted for the incineration of these documents, a process that submits the papers to high temperatures, causing them to be burned until the complete destruction of the stored data.

