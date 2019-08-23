Gerard Monet Parfums Offer A New Perfume For Women 'La Cascade'

La Cascade

Encased in a beautiful, geometric translucent bottle, La Cascade is the ninth women's perfume to be released under the Gerard Monet label.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerard Monet Parfums has launched an exclusive signature fragrance, 'La Cascade', which will be available at the end of August. La Cascade is made with 24% oil which allows a lovely aroma that can last up to eight hours.

Encased in a beautiful, geometric translucent bottle, La Cascade is the ninth women's perfume to be released under the Gerard Monet label. A signature gold crown sits on top of the cap accompanied by three circular grooves. Nestled in a chili-red box, a golden label with ebony lettering is a foreground, to a vertical Eygptian Blue strip which symbolizes the name cascade -waterfall.

La Cascade opens up on top notes of roasted almond and warming coffee, with a heart Arabian Jasmine, Orris & Tuberose. The base rests on notes of Madagascar Vanilla, Cacao, Tonka Beans & Sandalwood.

La Cascade by Gerard Monet will only be available in 100 mL priced at $120.00 (USA) and $160 (CA) respectfully, purchased directly on their website, and sold exclusively at all Perfumes 4U, Parfum Europa, Melhores Perfumes, Gifts & Perfumes 4U, and Espace Beaute locations in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about this fragrance or to purchase your favorite Gerard Monet scents, please visit www.gerardmonet.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.