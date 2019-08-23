Quest Solution Launches SeeCube™; Safe City/Safe District Vehicle Make and Color Recognition Solution Utilizing AI and Advanced Image Processing Algorithm

Cloud-Based and Patented SeeCube™ Solution Utilizes Machine Learning to Improve Security Capabilities;

Aids Law Enforcement in the Prevention of Crimes and Capture of Criminals Attempting Escape By Altering or Removing the License Plate

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES) (“Quest” or “the Company”), via its HTS division, has begun deploying its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-based, patented SeeCube™ solution utilizing its Visual Cortex algorithm, a revolutionary vehicle recognition system that combines vehicle make and color recognition capabilities with license plate number recognition technology.

SeeCube™ is a ground breaking cloud/on premise based security solution for Safe City and Safe Campus/School applications, using unique AI-based computer vision technology and software to gather real-time vehicle make and model data to supplement license plate identification capabilities to prevent crimes and terrorists from escaping by changing or removing the license plate.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest stated, “SeeCube™ represents game changing technology for the security industry, particularly applicable to the Safe City and Safe Campus/School initiatives that are being rolled out in communities worldwide. There is a dire need to supplement and expand upon the ability to gather and process license plate numbers, as license plates can easily be altered or removed from vehicles altogether. Furthermore, bystanders who witness a crime are seldom able to fully recall a vehicle’s license plate number, but can often accurately report make and model details. SeeCube™ captures and records all of the vehicle characteristics, including the make, model year and color, in addition to the license plate information, to enable law enforcement and homeland security to more quickly and accurately identify and track a vehicle, even if the license plate has been altered or removed.”

The SeeCube™ feature was recently successfully tested by Homeland Security in a high-risk area outside of the United States, where it allowed law enforcement agencies to successfully search for and create BOLO alerts for suspect vehicles based on knowledge of make and/or color only.

Mr. Lustgarten continued, “Our safety systems are operational in some of the most sensitive regions of the world and have proven to be an essential tool in crime prevention and in getting criminals behind bars more rapidly. We provide essential intelligence to law enforcement and homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology, and believe that SeeCube™ will be a vital tool for the growing Safe City and Safe School movement. We’re excited about the opportunities we’re seeing to bring our solution to a wide range of customers, improving safety for students as well as the public at large.”

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution’s HTS Image Processing subsidiary is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related to the sale of Quest Solution Canada Inc. to Viascan Group Inc. and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

