Global Automotive Inverter Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 17% Over 2019-2029

The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The automotive inverter market size is estimated at $2.28 billion in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive inverter in 2018, whereas Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in the adoption of alternate energy vehicles, and increasing concerns related to greenhouse gas. However, factors such as limited availability of charging infrastructure hamper the overall market growth.



Moreover, the transition from conventional automotive toward alternate energy vehicles, evolving business models, and mass-scale production opportunities to fasten the production process are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth.



Expert Quote



Automotive inverter is an integral part of alternate energy vehicles which helps in converting DC power to the AC power. As the landscape of the automotive industry is changing rapidly which is focused on the development of alternate energy vehicles and increasing initiatives by the government to increase adoption of alternate energy vehicle, the demand for the automotive inverter is expected to increase between the forecast period 2019-2029



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The automotive inverter market research provides a detailed perspective regarding technology and material for its manufacturing. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the outlook of automotive inverter in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among other factors.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, material, end-market, propulsion type, power output, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global automotive inverter market has been segmented on the basis of technology into IGBT and MOSFET. The IGBT segment dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018. However, MOSFET is anticipated to dominate in the coming years.



The global automotive inverter market (on the basis of material), is further segmented into silicon and silicon carbide. Silicon dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 however, silicon carbide is anticipated to dominate in the coming years.



The global automotive inverter market has been segmented on the basis of propulsion type into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle. The battery-electric vehicle segment dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market (on the basis of end market) is further segmented into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. Original equipment manufacturer dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market (on the basis of power output) is further segmented into =130 KW and >130KW. =130 KW segment dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market, by region, has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by material, by end market, by technology, by propulsion type, and by power output and by country.

The key market players in the global automotive inverter market include:

Siemens

Robert Bosch GmbH

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics



Hitachi Automotive Systems

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Industry Analysis of Automotive Inverter Market

1.1 Technology Trends

1.1.1 Power Modules

1.1.1.1 MOSFET

1.1.1.2 FinFET

1.1.2 Materials

1.1.2.1 Silicon Carbide

1.2 Market Trends of Automotive Inverter

1.2.1 Double-Sided Direct Cooling

1.2.2 High Power Density Inverter

1.2.3 Multilevel Inverters

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.4 Market Drivers

1.4.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

1.4.2 Growing Demand of Electric Vehicles in Order to Acquire Green Earth Goals

1.5 Market Restraints

1.5.1 Lack of Charging Infrastructure

1.6 Market Opportunities

1.6.1 Government Agendas Acting as a Catalyst for Growth and Adaptation of Electric Vehicles

1.7 Industry Attractiveness for Automotive Inverter Market

1.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.9 Who Supplies Whom?



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansion

2.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Market Ranking for Automotive Inverter Market

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Global Automotive Inverter (by Technology), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

3.1 Assumptions

3.2 Limitations

3.3 Market Overview

3.4 IGBT

3.5 MOSFET



4 Global Automotive Inverter (by Material), $Million, 2018-2029

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Silicon

4.3 Silicon Carbide



5 Global Automotive Inverter (by End Market), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer

5.3 Aftermarket



6 Global Automotive Inverter (by Propulsion Type), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

6.3 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

6.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle



7 Global Automotive Inverter (by Power Output), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 =130 KW

7.3 >130 KW



8 Global Automotive Inverter Market (by Region), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Global Automotive Inverter Market (by Region), Thousand Units and $ Million, 2018-2028



