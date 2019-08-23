Asia-Pacific's In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2019-2029: Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.13%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market: Focus on Device Type, Reagent Type, Services, Procedure Type, End Users, Six Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is a well-established, multi-billion dollar market consisting of wide range of devices, reagents, and pharmaceuticals used in the complex series of IVF process. Increasing rate of infertility across the globe is a key factor responsible for the growth of IVF market.

The Asia-Pacific IVF market is valued at $6.99 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.



Among the different products available in the market, services contributed to the highest market share of the Asia-Pacific IVF market in 2018. However, pharmaceuticals are expected to witness the highest CAGR, out of all other product types, during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.



Presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical companies in the market offering their products coupled with the research and development undergoing to improve the efficiency of these pharmaceuticals attribute to the highest CAGR displayed by the artificial pancreas market. Based on end user, fertility clinics occupied the highest market share, whereas cryobanks demonstrated the potential to register the highest growth rate during the forecast.



By countries, China registered the highest market share in 2018 followed by Japan. The high Chinese population and the low fertility rate of the countries have resulted in the high adoption of IVF treatment, which in turn has contributed significantly to the Asia-Pacific IVF market. Further, the relaxation of one child policy in addition to the support extended by the Chinese government encouraging fertility treatment has enormously facilitated the growth of the China IVF market.



Significant support from the Japanese government and high disposable income among the Japanese population contributed to the growth of the IVF market in Japan. However, out of all the countries of Asia-Pacific, India is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. The changing lifestyle in the urban areas of India and increasing trends toward delaying pregnancy are some of the drivers propelling the growth of the IVF market in India.

