Angolan president invited to attend Brazzaville investment summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 23 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço was invited on Friday (23) to take part in a summit on investments in Africa from 10-12 September this year in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.,

The invitation from the Congolese statesman, Denis Sassou Nguesso, was delivered during an audience the President João Lourenço granted to the special envoy, Jean Bouya.

Also Congo's minister for Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Jean Bouya said the forum aims to make investment in Africa more dynamic.

Fifth in its history, the summit will gather the World Banks and China Development Banks.

The first event of the kind took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2015, with 2nd held in Guanzo, China.

In 2016, Dakar, Senegal, hosted the 3rd summit and the 4th occurred in Shanshai, China, in 2018.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.