Over 1,000 refugees repatriated to DRC

Dundo, ANGOLA, August 23 - The number of refugees who returned to Central Kassai province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), rose to 1,466, as part of the voluntary and spontaneous repatriation started on 19 August this year.,

The process is supported by the Angolan government.

Three trucks continue carrying the 18,800, of the 23,686 refugees, who have unilaterally decided to return home, since dawn Sunday.

The first bulk, made up of 1,066 refugees, was repatriated Monday, amongst 645 children, 306 women and 645 men.

A total of 23, 684 refugees were settled in the Lóvua Shelter Center since May 2017, including 11,646 children and 600 pregnant women.

The desperate migration of over 35,000 Congolese citizens to Angola stemmed from the extreme and widespread violence caused by political and ethnic tensions in the DRC in May 2017.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.