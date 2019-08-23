Beware of Electrical Dangers in Dorm Rooms

Learn Electrical Safety 101

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of college students have survived move-in day on campuses across the country. While this is an exciting time for undergrads everywhere, it can be a nerve-racking time for parents. Safe Electricity reminds parents and students to keep electrical safety in mind.

When planning to move into a shared space like a dorm or university housing, Bob Wilczynski, assistant director of housing at the University of Illinois, has a few insights. Watch the number of appliances and electronics used per room or apartment. “Oftentimes rooms end up with multiple refrigerators and microwaves, which can lead to a circuit overload in a small space.”

Wilczynski adds that you should check with your university’s housing department on their specific housing regulations. Many colleges across the U.S. ban cooking appliances from on-campus housing, including hot plates, coffee makers and microwaves. Many of these institutions provide a designated area for the use of these products.

Safe Electricity recommends students follow these tips:

Don’t overload outlets, extension cords, or power strips.

Use power strips with over-current protectors. This will shut off the power if there is too much being drawn.

Only purchase and use electrical products tested for safety. Some common approved safety labels include UL, CSA, and MET.

Keep all electrical appliances and cords safely away from bedding, curtains, paper, and other flammable materials.

Make sure outlets around sinks are equipped with ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) before use. If they are not, contact the resident assistant, camping housing staff, or landlord.

Unplug small appliances when not in use and all electronics when away for extended periods.

Always use microwave-safe containers. Glass, ceramic containers, and plastics labeled “microwave-safe” can be safely used. Never use metal or aluminum foil, which can damage the microwave or start a fire. Do not use a microwave that’s been damaged in any way.

Never disable a smoke detector and never ignore a fire alarm or assume it is a drill. Every time a fire alarm sounds, residents should calmly and quickly follow practiced procedures and immediately exit the building.

For more information on dorm safety, visit SafeElectricity.org.

