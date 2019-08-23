Sophos Positioned Once Again as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

This is the 11th time in a row Sophos has been positioned as Leader

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, U.K., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that Gartner, Inc., has once again positioned Sophos as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1. This is the 11th time in a row Sophos has been positioned as Leader.



We believe our placement is driven by our strong endpoint protection, real-world endpoint detection and response (EDR) usability, as well as our unifying platform, Sophos Central. We believe Gartner recognized Sophos for our proven record at stopping ransomware, the deep learning technology that blocks never-seen-before malware, and our anti-exploit technology. These are some of the ensemble of technologies available in Intercept X.

“Recent awareness of million dollar ransomware payments and GDPR fines indicates that IT managers are still not putting in place the protection they need to prevent cyberattacks. This is in part because they are inundated with threats coming from all directions and, in some cases, cybercriminals are using multiple methods and payloads along a single attack chain,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “We believe Gartner’s recognition underscores how critical this endpoint product is to every organization’s security strategy. In our opinion, Gartner’s placement of Sophos in the Leaders quadrant 11 times in a row also demonstrates how Sophos is constantly innovating cybersecurity. This includes the development of EDR for endpoints and servers for advanced threat investigations.”

In addition to this industry recognition, Sophos recently achieved the following industry awards for Intercept X:

Highest security effectiveness and best value in NSS Labs 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test

and in NSS Labs 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test AAA rating for both Enterprise and SMB from SE Labs

for both from SE Labs #1 for Malware Protection and Exploit Protection from MRG Effitas

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms is available from Sophos.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, August 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Connect with Sophos

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Spiceworks, YouTube

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com.

Press Contacts:

Lesley Sullivan, PR Manager, Americas, Sophos

Lesley.Sullivan@sophos.com

Phone: 617-869-2381

Hanah Johnson, account supervisor, March Communications

sophos@marchcomms.com

Phone: 617-960-8892



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.