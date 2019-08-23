IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.57 trillion at the end of July 2019. Assets increased by $9.5 billion or 0.6% compared to June 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.5 billion in July 2019.

ETF assets totalled $183.8 billion at the end of July 2019. Assets increased by $2.3 billion or 1.3% compared to June 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.6 billion in July 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2019 Jun. 2019 Jul. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 314 662 519 (502 ) 7,357 Equity 460 (1,416 ) 45 (5,371 ) 4,625 Bond 1,427 1,143 33 10,490 685 Specialty 458 527 345 3,935 1,821 Total Long-term Funds 2,659 916 941 8,552 14,489 Total Money Market Funds (111 ) (144 ) (169 ) 32 732 Total 2,548 771 772 8,583 15,220

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2019 Jun. 2019 Jul. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 797.1 794.0 785.0 737.1 Equity 515.9 512.1 512.0 460.0 Bond 207.6 205.4 187.9 180.2 Specialty 23.2 22.6 16.9 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,543.8 1,534.2 1,501.8 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 27.9 27.9 25.3 27.5 Total 1,571.6 1,562.1 1,527.1 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2019 Jun. 2019 Jul. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 163 137 89 1,237 766 Equity (152 ) (902 ) 455 3,196 7,088 Bond 1,406 870 813 7,046 3,027 Specialty (1 ) 143 20 303 (189 ) Total Long-term Funds 1,415 248 1,377 11,783 10,692 Total Money Market Funds 136 84 (15 ) 546 198 Total 1,551 331 1,362 12,328 10,891

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2019 Jun. 2019 Jul. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.1 3.9 2.4 2.6 Equity 113.4 112.9 103.7 97.6 Bond 61.1 59.6 50.8 52.2 Specialty 2.8 2.7 2.4 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 181.3 179.2 159.2 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 2.4 2.3 0.9 1.9 Total 183.8 181.4 160.1 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.