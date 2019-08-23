Global IoT Technology & Enabling Platforms Review Report, 2019 - Security Remains a Primary Gating Factor for Enterprises, Regardless of Vertical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Monetization: Review of IoT Technology and Enabling Platforms - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report outlines emerging IoT value chain models for both telcos and public cloud platform providers, their current IoT ecosystem and portfolio within that value chain.



It discusses the developments and deployment of IoT solutions of leading network operators including AWS, SAP, AT&T, Orange Business Services, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone that are at the forefront in establishing differentiated market strategies in the IoT market.



The report wraps up with an analysis of key opportunities and recommendations for telcos as well as for enterprises to pursue IoT opportunities.



Summary



The market for IoT platforms is inherently confusing due to the various pieces required to come together to create, enable, deploy, and manage an IoT application. As a result, there are hundreds of companies claiming some kind of IoT platform.



More recently, operators have focused on seizing more of the value chain by offering more comprehensive platforms and services to support their enterprise customers. For example, with the increasingly widespread deployment of NB-IoT and LTE-M, operators can offer compelling new deployment options for customers.



NB-IoT enables deployments in which tiny amounts of data may be required from thousands of sensors, such as in agricultural or smart utility metering use cases or smart cities applications for lighting, parking meters, or smart buildings.



Key Findings



Security remains a primary gating factor for enterprises regardless of vertical.

Application development is a key driver of value within IoT applications.

Network operators lack the resources to pursue IoT opportunities in all verticals. That said, operators can still play a supporting role in other vertical markets.

The report is structured as follows:



Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context. This section discusses brief overview of IoT and M2M market, key IoT market drivers for stakeholders to invest in the IoT market and telcos IoT value chain models. It also reviews the potential challenges for the telcos and public cloud providers operating in the IoT market, their current developments in the IoT industry and the opportunities ahead to climb up the IoT value chain.

Section 2: Deciphering the IoT Platform. This section discusses and examines about the different IoT platforms like device management, connectivity management and application enablement in the IoT space.

Section 3: Operator Industrial IoT Services. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of six telcos investing in the IoT space.

Section 4: Enterprise IoT Platforms. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of three leading technology providers investing in the IoT space.

Section 5: Findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for telcos and enterpises pursuing the IoT opportunity.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides an examination of IoT market and telcos IoT value chain and platforms as well as industrial IoT opportunities to help enterprises better understand the development of the IoT market ecosystem and telco IoT service delivery, formulate effective product development plans and IoT network solutions and return on investments.

The report highlights different IoT platform, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver IoT network solutions and create new revenue streams.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the IoT ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and enterprises.

List of Sections



Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context

Defining IoT, M2M, and IIoT

IoT Market Context

Telecom IoT Value Chain

Telecom IoT Platforms and Launches

Section 2: Deciphering the IoT Platform

Introduction

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Section 3: Operator Industrial IoT Services

Operators Embracing Industrial IoT Opportunities

Operator Service Profiles: AT&T

Operator Service Profiles: Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile

Operator Service Profiles: Orange Business Services

Operator Service Profiles: Telefnica

Operator Service Profiles: Verizon

Operator Service Profiles: Vodafone

Section 4: Enterprise IoT Platforms

Enterprise IoT Platform Profiles: SAP

Enterprise IoT Platform Profiles: AWS

Enterprise IoT Platform Profiles: PTC

Section 5: Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings

Recommendations for Operators and Enterprise Platform Providers

Recommendations for Enterprises

List of Exhibits



Exhibit 1: IoT and M2M Overview

Exhibit 2: Key IoT Market Drivers

Exhibit 3: Telco Portfolio and Expertise Against the IoT Value Chains

Exhibit 4: Telco IoT Value Chain and IoT Portfolio of Select Telcos Within the Value Chain

Exhibit 5: Recent Telco IoT Platform and Service Launches, Global

Exhibit 6: Select IoT Platform

Exhibit 7: DeviceWISE IoT Platform

Exhibit 8: EMnify IoT Platform

Exhibit 9: Aeris Communications IoT Platform

Exhibit 10: Select Industrial IoT Platforms

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

AT&T

China Mobile

China Unicom

Cumulocity

Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile

GE

PTC

SoftBank

IBM

Telefnica

Symantec

KPN

Telenor Connexion

Trustonic

MTS

TIM

Verizon

Orange Business Services

Schneider Electric

Vodafone

