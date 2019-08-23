Spearhead Brewing Announces Partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada

New Decoy Lager lets you give back while you kick back

Kingston, Ont., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spearhead Brewing and Ducks Unlimited Canada invite you to give back to nature while you kick back with a cool lager.



It’s all part of paying forward the great gift of nature in Canada.



Spearhead Brewing is proud to mark a new partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada by introducing its new Decoy Lager. For every six-pack of 355-ml cans that you buy, Spearhead will donate $1 to wildlife habitat conservation.



The new Decoy Lager is light on alcohol (4.3%) and colour, but not on taste. The aroma and taste exhibit malty sweetness with a clean, fast finish on the palate. The beer will be available in 6, 12, 18 and 24 packs of 355-ml cans at the Spearhead Brewing Co. retail store in Kingston, its online store, and at 40 locations of The Beer Store in Ontario. Visit the partnership page to order Decoy Lager online.



Ducks Unlimited Canada delivers wetland conservation that benefits every Canadian. We keep the water in your lakes and rivers clean. We protect your community from the effects of flood and drought. We save wildlife and special natural places. We use science to find solutions to the most important environmental issues of the day and we collaborate with people who are helping create a healthier world. The wetlands we save aren’t just for ducks; they’re for all of us.



ABOUT SPEARHEAD BREWING COMPANY

Spearhead Brewing Company launched in 2011. Originally contract brewing out of Cool, based in Etobicoke, the Hawaiian Style Pale Ale quickly dominated the craft beer scene and became Spearhead’s Flagship brew. Since then, Spearhead has output a variety of “Beer without Boundaries”, including the Sam Roberts Band Ale, the Moroccan Brown Ale, the Belgian Stout, and the Chardonnay Summer Ale. In late March of 2018, Spearhead opened its first ever bricks and mortar brewery in Kingston, Ontario. The Kingston community has welcomed Spearhead with open arms, serving as the ideal Capital of Craft. Spearhead is now proudly Kingston Crafted.

ABOUT DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA

Conserving, restoring and securing habitat since 1938. Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is a national leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment.

