Exquisite Knives Expands Collection

Longtime Mastersmith and owner of Exquisite Knives, Dave Ellis, has announced expansion of his collection.

Known worldwide for their works, Claudio and Ariel Sobral’s (CAS) knives have been recognized and coveted by collectors around the globe. Creating some of the most unique and collectible custom knives in Buenos Aires, their impeccable and state-of-the-art designs are now being offered to collectors and knife connoisseurs at Exquisite Knives.

“I first discovered them years ago and have become quite friendly with the boys,” Ellis commented. “Now that the brothers Sobral have become a household name, I find myself coming in contact with many people who have just discovered them as well, and my customers have been ecstatic that we’ve finally added their collection to our store.”

Expected to be sold quick, Ellis is offering the knives at competitive rates and urging his customers to take a look at the knives before they’re sold. As the brother’s collection continues to expand, Exquisite Knives can’t wait to see what’s next for the Sobral brothers.

Since 1988, Dave Ellis has been fine tuning and collecting blades. Working with world renowned bladesmiths around the globe, Exquisite Knives grew out of the passion for the custom knife, along with the knife connoisseurs Ellis comes into contact with daily. Unique in the fact that Ellis is a retired American Bladesmith Society Mastersmith, his enthusiasm for people and edged art is well evident in his success at Exquisite Knives.

For more information, or to find out more about Claudio and Ariel Sobral's work, please call 760-945-7177 or visit exquisiteknives.com



