NATF rebrands as International Axe Throwing Federation

Federation seeks to generate increased awareness, support for axe throwing

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Axe Throwing Federation founder and Commissioner Matt Wilson today unveiled a newly rebranded organization, which now will be known as the International Axe Throwing Federation (IATF). Since its founding in 2016, the organization has driven the expansion and popularity of the sport worldwide.



As part of its rebranding, the IATF will roll out a new visual identity starting with the name and logo. The core of the organization remains the same: setting rules and standards for the sport; global rankings plus championship tournaments; and league organization, regulation and competition.

IATF will continue to accelerate a rapidly growing sport and position the IATF as the leader for axe throwing worldwide. “By taking the lead, we are setting the standard for other axe throwing organizations, bringing unity to the sport,” said Wilson, who founded the sport in 2006.

The IATF will also undertake massive initiatives to grow axe throwing globally by increasing the number of member facilities, as well as continuing to develop diversity in the league and competition offerings. Currently, the IATF – with more than 39 million axes thrown and 6,000 league members – operates in 4 continents and 85 cities.

For more information, press only:

Diane Stolte, Marketing & Customer Insights Manager 647-554-5672 info@iatf.com

About the International Axe Throwing Federation: The IATF (www.iatf.com) was established in 2016 to service the sport of axe throwing globally. The IATF’s vision is to create broad and standardized competition amongst players, while providing member support through a mandate to promote universal safety, sportsmanship and competitive protocol.



