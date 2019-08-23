Top Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trends, 2019 - Initiatives like Plastic Pacts are Endorsing Circular Economies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in Non-Alcoholic Beverages, 2019: Exploring the Latest Consumer & Innovation Trends, and Future Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Top Trends in Non-Alcoholic Beverages, 2019 outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the core categories in the non-alcoholic beverage sector. The trends explored in this research include consumer desires for sensory fusion, moderation and avoidance, and the impact of migrating flavor influences.



Consumers are curious to try new soft drinks and price-elastic when considering familiar brands they deem credible. They are increasingly motivated by moderation and thus desire healthier substitutes. These consumer trends are also reflected in legislation like the UK sugar levy that came into effect in 2018.



Key Highlights



Consumers are growing tired of segmented beverage categories. They are seeking more exciting flavors and packaging.

Initiatives like plastic pacts are endorsing circular economies. This drives packaging innovation to meet consumer and government standards.

Soft drinks producers are responding to government scrutiny and changing consumer desires over excessive sugar content.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Introduction Consumer Trends: What Behaviors are Influencing Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages? Innovation Trends: How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs Reusable Packaging Infusions with CBD Adultification & Connoisseurship Migrating Flavor Influences Alternative Energy Ingredients Looking Ahead: Future Innovation Opportunities for Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Companies Mentioned



Twinings

Evian

Baige Fruit Juice

PepsiCo

Green Monkey

Botanical Labs

Flow Glow

Kickback

Pulsin

Coca-Cola

Applelchia

Salvest

Red Bull

Matchabar

BluePrint

Nature's Way

Peet's

Brooklyn Crafted

Baileys

Fulvica

Waterdrop

&Up Cafe

Slingshot

Copenhagen Sparkling Tea

HeyTea

Starbucks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s75f4d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.