Top Pet Product Trends in 2019 - How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs

Top Pet Product Trends in 2019 examines the key consumer behaviors that are shaping preferences within this space, and subsequently how this is translating into innovation and future opportunities.



Key Highlights



Amid the increasing demands for tailored pet food responding to pet owners' specific desires or values, brands are finding a more gastronomical way to offer individualistic pet food.

Health is the top priority among pet owners, and more personalized pet healthcare resonates with those owners.

Tech-savvy Millennial pet owners lead digitalization in pets' lifestyles, leveraging smart-home appliances and wearable devices to look after their pets.

Capitalizing on the humanization trend, start-ups and pet food brands tap into fresh customized food delivery services for pets.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Consumer Trends: What Behaviors are Influencing Demand for Pet Products



3. Innovation Trends: How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs



Pet Gourmets

Humanized Healthcare

Smart Pet Lifestyles

Fresh Pet Food Delivery

4. Looking Ahead: Future Innovation Opportunities in Pet Products



