SPILT Call For ORDER With Latest Track

SPILT's latest binaural single ORDER is out now

The rat race is no place to be, SPILT show you what it’s like to have your hamstrings severed by broken bottles of Buckfast - all before they even point you to the starting block.” — Ray Mia

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPILT’s latest single - ORDER - lands today.The band’s fourth immersive audio release in quick succession, the track delivers a blistering, acerbic take on a bleak robotic future as Runcorn’s finest deliver their pile driving assessment of the life of work and worry looming ominously ahead. Jacaranda Records Capomaestro Ray Mia said:“The rat race is no place to be, SPILT show you what it’s like to have your hamstrings severed by broken bottles of Buckfast - all before they even point you to the starting block. It’s the hard and fast assessment of people who have nothing and are super cynical of what they are meant to be doing, where, when and how… if you think it’s wrong - and naive, then it’s absolutely hit the mark… they are saying something the way they want to say it, how and when… it’s also a really, really (really) good song and I challenge anyone to say that these guitar riffs are not f*****g brilliant… they’ve done it again, they always do… they know how to play and the sound is immersively immense...” [Listen Here] [Wear Headphones]Release DetailsORDER was performed by SPILT, and written by Morgan Molyneux, Ronald Ayres & Josh Cunningham.Supervising Immersive Mix Producer: mrmmrImmersive Mix engineering & mixing by James KershawStereo Mix production, engineering & mixing by Jonathan TringhamFrom Immersive-first Label Jacaranda Records, specialists in spatial audio, the ORDER binaural master provides anyone using a set of standard headphones a three-dimensional audio experience - and richer stereo for anyone using speakers. The track is available to stream or download via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and all major streaming services.SPILT are:Mo Molyneux (Vocals/guitar)Ron Ayres (Bass)Josh Cunningham (Drums)About Jacaranda RecordsJacaranda Records is a reimagined record label driven by immersive audio, with a street network of live music venues and record stores in the heart of Liverpool - The UK's music city.Working with a wide international coalition of musicians, producers, managers and audio visual experts, the label provides a disruptive antidote to the traditional music industry ethos, forging new approaches to music creation, manufacture, promotion and distribution that leave control and revenues firmly in the hands of our artists.We provide developing and established artists with a range of creative, technical and monetization services while preserving their full mechanical, publishing and IP rights. Artist focused, forward-thinking and expert in deploying innovative technologies and techniques through every stage of the recording, release, distribution and commercialisation cycles, the label works with a diverse range of creatives and performers to maximise the impact and returns for their work, all the while re-imagining, re-inventing and re-defining what impact and return means.The latest evolution of the brand that launched The Beatles, Jacaranda Records is taking the soul of an organisation built on launching talent in a City where music is in its DNA, and forging a new path to support and build on the breadth of talent that walks its streets - all with an attitude and vision befitting its people and the global audiences who care about music.

