SupplySide West, the Leading Ingredients and Supply-Chain Tradeshow for the Health and Nutrition Industry, Announces Finalists for Inaugural NEXTY Awards

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide West , the leading ingredients and supply-chain event for the health and nutrition industry, has announced the finalists for the event’s new awards program recognizing supplement, food, beverage and branding innovation – the NEXTY Awards at SupplySide West . The complete list of finalists is available online .



The NEXTY Awards at SupplySide West are an evolution of the highly regarded NEXTY Award program at Natural Products Expo. NEXTY Awards are the premiere recognition of excellence in the natural products industry. Winning products represent what’s next in wellness trends, in solving today’s health and sustainability problems, in ingredient innovation, in packaging, in condition management, in supply chain growth and transparency, and in health impact.

NEXTY Awards at SupplySide West 2019 categories and finalists include:

Best Allergen Free Product: Paleo Powder Seasonings Paleo Powder Coating Mix – AIP; Premier Research Labs Vitamin D3 & K2; Genial Day INC Unscented Bamboo Wet Wipes; Musclegen Research Genepro; Enjoy Life Foods Breakfast Fruit & Oat Ovals





Best Brand Storytelling on New Product: DFS Gourmet Specialties Fresh Churned Garlic Butter; Panacea Biomed DRV’N Neuroprotection; Perfect Bar Perfect Kids; Amy Myers MD The Myers Way Paleo Protein Vanilla Bean; Liquid OTC Zollipops;





Best Clean Label Food/Beverage: Genius Juice Whole Coconut Smoothies; Seven Sundays Rise & Shine Banana Berry Grain Free Muesli; Coracao Chocolate Berkeley Bar; Miyoko’s Creamery Spicy Revolution Roadhouse Cheese Spread; NOW Organic Monk Fruit Extract



Best Condition-Specific Supplement: Gaia Herbs Mind Spring; Quality of Life Restwelle, Nature Restore SmarterSkin – Intelligent Skin Replenishment; Dr. Sinatra Omega Q Plus Max; Schiff Move Free Ultra Turmeric+Tamarind Complex





Best Digestive Health Product: sun genomics Flore Precision Probiotics; NeuroScience Solutions, Inc. Digest DTX; Healthy Directions Gut Restore Advanced; Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive; AC Grace APRE PROBIOTIC





Best Functional Food/Beverage: KAYCO Wonder Melon Juice; OLIPOP, Inc. OLIPOP; Life Extension Wellness Code Appetite Control Bar (Cocoa Quinoa Crunch); FlapJacked FlapJacked Soft Baked Cookie Bar; NOW Energy Tea





Best Life Stage Specific Supplement: EyePromise Screen Shield Teen; Pink Stork Male and Female fertility supplement; Seipel Group Urox; Pharmavite/Nature Made Prenatal Gummies



Best Multivitamin: VitaNourish; Llama Naturals Plant Based Vitamin Bites (Kids); Natural Cure Labs Immune Support





Best Nutrient Delivery Innovation: RB Vitalmins; Zero Hour Detox; Reserveage Nutrition Collagen Candy; Fertin Pharma Listerine Ready Tabs; Hilo Nutrition Hilo Muscle Builder Gummies





Best Product for Pet/Animal Health: Herbsmith Tuarine Boost; Tracer Minerals Life Balance Dog Tabs; kin+kind CBD Product Line (CBD Ears/Calming Foam/Pet Balm)





Best Sports Nutrition Food & Beverage: Noosh Brands Almond Protein Powder with Super Greens; Life Extension Wellness Bar; Designs for Health KTO-360; Blue Star Nutraceuticals Shake One (Cappuccino); Power Supplements P10 Performance





Best Sports Nutrition Supplement: Zatural CBD Hot Cream; Kaged Muscle Amino Synergy; Earth’s Creation USA OptiNOS; Life Extension Wellness Code Muscle Strength & Restore Formula; Blue Star Nutraceuticals AminoFast Stamina Series (Mango Margarita)





Entries are judged based on innovation, inspiration and integrity by the SupplySide content team and a panel of experts that offer insights into key aspects of product development. The outside judges for the NEXTY Awards at SupplySide West 2019 are: Laura Mittman, N.D., Medicinary manager, Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine; Mimi Potocnjak, president, Herbally Yours; Diego Romero, corporate communications manager, Sprouts Farmers Market; and Jim Tonkin, founder and president, Healthy Brand Builders.

“We are pleased to honor these stand-out products that help consumers meet health goals, while also sustaining the environment and aiding the communities that help create the products,” said Sandy Almendarez, director, content, Informa Markets. “These brands exemplify the good the health and nutrition industry can do as they modernize traditional categories and satisfy consumer demand for great-tasting, effective products.”

Awards will be presented to winners at the SupplySide West show, held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas October 15-19. Winners will receive unprecedented exposure to the SupplySide and Natural Products INSIDER content team and unique recognition at the event.

Produced by Informa Markets, SupplySide West 2019 will showcases top ingredients and technologies that will fuel growth and drive trends in dietary supplements, foods, beverages and sports nutrition products. Beginning in 2019, SupplySide West will be co-located with Food ingredients North America (FiNA), bringing this global event to the United States for the first time. The combined event will serve large food and beverage brands as well as the fast growing natural, organic and functional food & beverage companies that are driving significant growth in the market.

For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About SupplySide West:

Hosted by Informa Markets, this annual tradeshow and conference was named to Trade Show News Network’s list of top 250 tradeshows in the United States. SupplySide West is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide West 2019 show will be held October 15-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The SupplySide East 2020 show will be held April 21-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets is made up of the top events, education, data and content brands across the global health and wellness industry. This powerful alliance serves a world-wide network of CPG brands, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, distributors, investors and service providers.





Contact: Carrie Kocik SupplySide Public Relations 617-694-5971 supplysidepr@informa.com



