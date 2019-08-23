The Largest Private Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice in the U.S. Welcomes Dr. Irena Karanetz as the 20th Physician at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

/EIN News/ -- Garden City, NY, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Irena Karanetz to the nation’s largest team of highly skilled plastic surgeons. Dr. Irena Karanetz specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, with a particular interest in microsurgical breast reconstruction. She is also experienced in a variety of cosmetic surgery procedures including rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, abdominoplasty, and breast augmentation. For over 70 years, LIPSG has provided patients with advanced reconstructive and aesthetic surgical treatments. In joining the practice, Dr. Karanetz will further support LIPSG's long-standing goal of expanding its range of services throughout New York City and Long Island.

Dr. Karanetz graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola University Chicago and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Rush Medical College in 2012. Her academic and clinical achievements include induction into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and receiving the Academic Achievement Award from the American Medical Women’s Association, as well as the Award for Excellence in Surgery. Dr. Karanetz completed an Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, followed by a fellowship in Breast Aesthetic and Reconstructive Microsurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.

In addition to her surgical accomplishments, Dr. Karanetz is dedicated to research and has authored articles and presentations on a variety of topics including melanoma reconstruction and clinical outcomes following microsurgical breast reconstruction. Dr. Karanetz enjoys the dynamic and ever-evolving field of plastic surgery, and she is passionate about fulfilling the needs of her patients.

“I feel privileged to have joined LIPSG, the largest and oldest plastic surgical group in the nation, and to be able to work side by side with so many exceptional and well-trained plastic surgeons.” - Dr. Karanetz





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group



Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the oldest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. The surgeons at LIPSG are deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care. The LIPSG Plastic Surgery Residency Program is well-established as a comprehensive program that has trained more than 125 residents and 33 burn fellows who are among the nation’s most skilled and respected plastic surgeons. Additionally, LIPSG oversees Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation treatments, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline for immediate care of lacerations, burns, hand injuries, facial trauma, and complex wounds. LIPSG also has a long-standing commitment to charitable service, including a partnership with ReSurge International, through which LIPSG surgeons provide free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients and training to local surgeons internationally. The main LIPSG facility is located in Garden City, NY, and additional offices are located in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington.

For additional information, please contact Jeanine DiGennaro, Director of Marketing at LIPSG, at (516) 629-3835 or email jdigennaro@lipsg.com.

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group 999 Franklin Avenue Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 629-3835 Jeanine DiGennaro (516) 629-3835 jdigennaro@lipsg.com

