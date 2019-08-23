Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Imperial Beverage

Imperial Beverage places 20 pallet order of Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Michigan based Imperial Beverage. Imperial Beverage brings Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks into the state of Michigan, where Kona Gold previously did not have distribution. Imperial will distribute the Company’s popular products across the entire state of Michigan.

Imperial Beverage is a long-standing member of the Michigan beverage distribution community. Established in 1933 after the repeal of prohibition and purchased by Kalamazoo’s Cekola family in 1984, Imperial has grown from a one county beer distributor to a top 10 statewide beer, wine & spirits wholesaler. With 350 employees and 4 locations in Kalamazoo, Livonia, Traverse City and Ishpeming, Imperial provides statewide coverage that serves every Michigan County, every week, all year long.

Imperial’s knowledgeable staff works with its customers to fulfill its passion statement “Helping People Succeed,” by building profit and identity in their restaurants and retail locations through the selection of fine wines, craft beers, ciders, spirits, sodas and mixers from our diverse portfolio.



“I am delighted to announce Kona Gold is coming to the great state of Michigan by way of our new distributor partnership with Imperial Beverage,” stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Imperial Beverage’s capabilities and experienced team will be vital to our success in Michigan, and we couldn’t have partnered with a more talented team in that region.”



Kona Gold now has distribution in 36 states within the United States. The Company has 69 distribution partners distributing its Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters. Kona Gold is coming off its first profitable quarter with over $720,000 in revenue for the second quarter of 2019.



For more information regarding Imperial Beverage please visit:

http://imperialbeverage.com/



For more information regarding Kona Gold Solutions, please visit:

http://www.konagoldhemp.com

For more information regarding HighDrate, please visit:

http://www.highdrateme.com

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com

