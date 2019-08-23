Bravo Recognized as a 2019 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo is honored to be recognized by ERC as a 2019 NorthCoast 99 Award recipient. This is the first year the organization has been named among the 99 great workplaces for top talent in Northeast Ohio.



NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization attracts top-performers and invests in their development in five distinct areas: organizational strategy, policies, and communication; recruitment, selecting, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and development; and total rewards.



“After ten years in business, we are even more dedicated to strengthening and improving the processes to empower our employees. The NorthCoast 99 award is validation that we’re continuing to take steps in the right direction to attract and retain top talent in Northeast Ohio,” said Shannon Ross, Vice President of Human Resources at Bravo. “We have a responsibility as leaders to continuously improve our culture on behalf of our employees.”

Bravo has intentionally built initiatives that focus on the experience for candidates, new hires and employees. In 2018, several programs were developed and launched including new hire welcome kits, an eLearning platform for career development and employee recognition for those living out the company’s core values.

“With the recent collaboration with Cleveland Clinic , our continued growth of product offerings, and the addition of over ten positions in the last quarter, Bravo is poised for another decade of growth and looking to expand its top talent,” added Jim Pshock, Bravo’s founder and CEO. “We have a lot to look forward to, and I am honored that ERC has recognized the value we place on our employees.”

For a list of current job opportunities at Bravo, please visit https://www.bravowell.com/about-bravo-wellness/careers-at-bravo-wellness .

About Bravo

Founded in 2008, Bravo is a national provider of employee well-being solutions that empower employers and health plans with configurable wellness programs that strengthen employee benefits and drive down the long-term claims trend. Their data-driven approach has established proven models for controlling rising healthcare costs, inspiring personal improvement and attracting/retaining top talent. For more information, visit www.bravowell.com .

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC helps organizations make their workplaces great by providing expert people solutions that include training, consulting, research, and HR support services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com .

For more information, please contact: Bravo Marketing at 877.662.7286



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.