Worldwide Paraxylene (PX) Markets: Analysis by Application, End-use, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paraxylene (PX) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global paraxylene (PX) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The global paraxylene (PX) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. The growing demand for plastics across the globe is the key factor driving the market.



Paraxylene forms the core component in the production of plastic products. As a result, it is utilized for manufacturing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles commonly used as containers for soda, water and other beverages.



Paraxylene is also being used in the production of various household products such as containers for cosmetics and toiletries, and curtain fabrics, clothing and upholstery.



Furthermore, the development of bio-based paraxylene is significantly contributing to the market growth. Increasing environmental awareness has encouraged consumers to seek eco-friendly options. Consequently, bioplastics, of which bio-based paraxylene is an integral component, are widely being incorporated across industries as a sustainable alternative to the conventionally used plastics.



Other factors such as a thriving packaging industry are also contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global paraxylene (PX) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global paraxylene (PX) industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global paraxylene (PX) industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global paraxylene (PX) industry?

What is the structure of the global paraxylene (PX) industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global paraxylene (PX) industry?

What are the profit margins in the paraxylene (PX) industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Paraxylene (PX) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

6.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

7.1 Plastics

7.2 Textile

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 BP PLC

13.3.2 Braskem

13.3.3 Pertamina

13.3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical

13.3.5 China National Petroleum Corporation

13.3.6 Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited

13.3.7 ExxonMobil Corporation

13.3.8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

13.3.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

13.3.10 NPC Iran

13.3.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

13.3.12 Sinopec

13.3.13 Toray Industries

13.3.14 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

13.3.15 S.K. Innovation Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijw7rz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.