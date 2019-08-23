Global Disposable Gloves Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024: Anticipating a CAGR of Approx 6.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global disposable gloves market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The demand for disposable gloves has been rising across various industry verticals ranging from pharmaceutical, automotive and chemical to food and beverage, and personal care.



In the healthcare industry, medical practitioners use these gloves while examining patients and performing surgical procedures to avoid cross-contamination and secure both patients and doctors from infections.

These gloves are also used by tattoo artists and spa and salon executives to maintain a hygienic environment.

Apart from this, the rising prevalence of several diseases and increasing awareness among consumers about safety, health and hygiene have positively influenced the growth of the market.



Several manufacturers are now integrating nitrile and latex materials to produce gloves using a triple-dip coating technique. This technology results in high glove strength, durability and effortless donning. They are also focusing on developing customized gloves, such as using an exclusive hand mold and independent thumb design that allows an anatomical fit and natural hand movement.



Moreover, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between the leading firms are providing a positive impact on the industry. For instance, Ansell Limited, an Australia-based provider of safety protection solutions, has acquired Ringers Gloves, a specialty impact glove supplier, to expand their business.



