PET Packaging Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing R&D to Produce Reusable & Recyclable Packaging Solutions Drives the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PET packaging market was worth US$ 63.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 84.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2024.



Growing consumer awareness for eco-friendly products, coupled with western influence, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for customized and different-sized packs for brand differentiation. For instance, manufacturers use specific shapes, colors and designs for the packaging material as a branding tool for the product.



Additionally, increasing preference for carbonated beverages and various ready-to-eat food products amongst the young population across the globe also acts as a growth-inducing factor. Some of the manufacturers are also rapidly adopting PET packaging owing to its low production and shipping costs, minimal solid waste and storage requirements, and ease of transportation.



Increasing research and development (R&D) to produce reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, along with the technological advancements such as plasma-based coating that makes bottles more impervious, are also contributing to the market growth.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global PET packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global PET packaging industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pack type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filling technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global PET packaging industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global PET packaging industry?

What is the structure of the global PET Packaging industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global PET Packaging industry?

What are the profit margins in the PET packaging industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global PET Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Pack Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Filling Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by End-user

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

6.1 Rigid Packaging

6.2 Flexible Packaging



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Amorphous PET

7.2 Crystalline PET



8 Market Breakup by Pack Type

8.1 Bottles & Jars

8.2 Bags & Pouches

8.3 Trays

8.4 Lids/Caps & Closures

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Filling Technology

9.1 Hot Fill

9.2 Cold Fill

9.3 Aseptic Fill

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Beverages Industry

10.2 Household Goods Sector

10.3 Food Industry

10.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia-Pacific

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Amcor

16.3.2 Berry

16.3.3 Graham Packaging Company

16.3.4 Dunmore Corporation

16.3.5 Huhtamki

16.3.6 Resilux

16.3.7 DuPont

16.3.8 Silgan Holdings

16.3.9 GTX Hanex Plastic

16.3.10 Comar

16.3.11 Sonoco

16.3.12 Nampak

16.3.13 CCL Industries

16.3.14 Smurfit Kappa Group

16.3.15 Rexam



