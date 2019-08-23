PET Packaging Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing R&D to Produce Reusable & Recyclable Packaging Solutions Drives the Market
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PET packaging market was worth US$ 63.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 84.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2024.
Growing consumer awareness for eco-friendly products, coupled with western influence, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for customized and different-sized packs for brand differentiation. For instance, manufacturers use specific shapes, colors and designs for the packaging material as a branding tool for the product.
Additionally, increasing preference for carbonated beverages and various ready-to-eat food products amongst the young population across the globe also acts as a growth-inducing factor. Some of the manufacturers are also rapidly adopting PET packaging owing to its low production and shipping costs, minimal solid waste and storage requirements, and ease of transportation.
Increasing research and development (R&D) to produce reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, along with the technological advancements such as plasma-based coating that makes bottles more impervious, are also contributing to the market growth.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global PET packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global PET packaging industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pack type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the filling technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global PET packaging industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global PET packaging industry?
- What is the structure of the global PET Packaging industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global PET Packaging industry?
- What are the profit margins in the PET packaging industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global PET Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Form
5.5 Market Breakup by Pack Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Filling Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by End-user
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
6.1 Rigid Packaging
6.2 Flexible Packaging
7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Amorphous PET
7.2 Crystalline PET
8 Market Breakup by Pack Type
8.1 Bottles & Jars
8.2 Bags & Pouches
8.3 Trays
8.4 Lids/Caps & Closures
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Filling Technology
9.1 Hot Fill
9.2 Cold Fill
9.3 Aseptic Fill
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Beverages Industry
10.2 Household Goods Sector
10.3 Food Industry
10.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia-Pacific
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Amcor
16.3.2 Berry
16.3.3 Graham Packaging Company
16.3.4 Dunmore Corporation
16.3.5 Huhtamki
16.3.6 Resilux
16.3.7 DuPont
16.3.8 Silgan Holdings
16.3.9 GTX Hanex Plastic
16.3.10 Comar
16.3.11 Sonoco
16.3.12 Nampak
16.3.13 CCL Industries
16.3.14 Smurfit Kappa Group
16.3.15 Rexam
