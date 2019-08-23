Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Huge Impact of Hemp Industry on Farming

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled, “Hemp Industry Benefiting From U.S.-Chinese Trade War,” visit: http://cnw.fm/RGn8T.

While the huge increase in U.S. consumer demand from hemp extracts and hemp product is largely credited as the reason for the boom in the number of hemp acres under cultivation, there is a significant additional part of the hemp-growth story to tell.

An increasing number of U.S. farmers affected by low prices and reductions in Chinese agricultural purchases are now seeking economic refuge by planting hemp. And in many cases, hemp is saving farmers from bankruptcy.

With a pending acquisition in the cultivation supply market, Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) appears to be well poised to become a strong pick-and-shovel provider to the hemp industry.

Read more at: http://cnw.fm/RGn8T .

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com .

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)



CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.



For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.